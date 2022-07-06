After a message to Neymar, PSG coach surprises and says why Mbappé is just ‘one more’ in the star team

Christophe Galtier was presented this Tuesday (5) as PSG’s new commander

After send a direct and straight message to Neymar in his presentation conferencethe new technician PSG, Christophe Galtieralso spoke about the attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Asked how he intends to build the team around the star, who renewed his contract and became the owner of the team’s highest salary, Galtier surprised.

In the commander’s assessment, Mbappé is, in fact, an ace, but he is also “just another player” in the midst of a squad.

In other words: the priority is to assemble a stronger team, in which the Frenchman’s individuality can stand out.

“Kylian is a talented player, a young man, that we can’t put even more pressure on. He’s going to have to express himself as a player, as he’s been, and I’ll say it again, just as decisive as he was last season. But he’s still just a player from a team that must be very strong”, explained the coach.

Christophe Galtier during his 1st press conference as PSG coach Disclosure / PSG

Mbappé is coming off a spectacular season with PSG, noting 39 goals and 21 assists in 46 matches for the club in 2021/22.

For 2022/23, he renewed his contract with Paris and became the highest-paid player in the world, shunning interest from the Real Madrid.

Unlike colleagues like Neymar and Messihowever, the athlete has not yet returned to training at Paris, as he can complete a few more days of vacation for having defended France on the last FIFA Date.

The season of the team from the French capital officially begins with the dispute of the French Supercup. Galtier’s team will face the nanteson the 31st of July.

Then they will debut in call 1 in front of Clermonton the 7th of August, with transmission by ESPN at the Star+.