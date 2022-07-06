After announcing her return to soap operas, Luana Piovani changes her look | celebrities

Luana Piovani changes the lookInstagram Playback

Published 07/05/2022 07:40 | Updated 05/07/2022 08:23

Rio – Luana Piovani has a new look. The actress published some images on Instagram Stories, this Tuesday, in which she appears with shorter and platinum hair. The change could be for her new character, as she is in the cast of a soap opera in Portugal, where she currently lives.

Luana’s return to soap operas after 23 years was confirmed by her at the end of last month. “The telenovela is not in Brazil, people. The telenovela is here in Portugal. How would I manage to do a telenovela in Brazil? It takes nine, ten months, eleven. I have three children, I live here in Portugal”, he explained. . “I’m going to do a Portuguese soap opera, a Brazilian one in a Portuguese soap opera. Points for the girls and the girls shoot ahead! Too good news!”, she celebrated.

The actress has been away from Brazilian television since 2019, after the end of the program “Luana é de Lua”, shown by the closed channel E! Entertainment. Since then, she has dedicated herself to other projects in Portugal, where she currently lives with her children, such as series and entertainment programs.

