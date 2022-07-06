After criticizing Atltico and praising Corinthians, Rizek justifies comments

photo: Reproduo/SporTV Andr Rizek was criticized by the Atltico fans Atletico fans criticized Andr Rizek on social media after the SporTV presenter’s comments about Galo and Corinthians’ classification for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, this Tuesday (5th). Some athleticans understood that there had been a difference in treatment in the journalist’s assessments, who spoke today, after the matter gained repercussion.

Atltico was the first team qualified for the quarterfinals. In a tense game at Mineiro, he fought hard to break Emelec, from Ecuador, and got the result needed to advance. the goal of

After the match, Rizek gave “4” to Galo, justifying that the Minas Gerais team had an obligation to qualify. He criticized the performance of the team led by Turco Mohamed, citing ‘kicks, crosses’ and dependence on Hulk.

Classified, it was mandatory. But the Atlantic was very bad. No offensive plays, it was just “ball on the Hulk”, kick and cross for nothing. Emelec, super organized, fell thanks to a penalty that was beyond silly. It is not possible for the Rooster to think that this is good. Football note 4 today. — Andr Rizek (@andrizek) July 6, 2022 “Classified, it was mandatory. But Atlético were very bad. Without offensive plays, it was just “ball in the Hulk”, kick and cross for nothing. Emelec, super organized, fell thanks to a penalty that was beyond silly. the Rooster thinks this is good. Football is 4 today”, he said.

The journalist returned to the networks to express himself, praising the progress of the São Paulo team in Libertadores.

It was ugly, but it was beautiful. Congratulations, Corinthians. One of the most important nights in the club’s history. On occasion exaggeration. Corinthians has two world cups, but the history in Libertadores, even, has very few matches like today. It was surreal. — Andr Rizek (@andrizek) July 6, 2022 “It was ugly, but it was beautiful. Congratulations, Corinthians. One of the most important nights in the club’s history. I’m not exaggerating the occasion. Corinthians has two world cups, but the history in Libertadores, indeed, has very few matches like today’s. surreal”, he analyzed.

treatment difference

Questioned by several athletes, Andr Rizek commented on the difference in the tone of the comments this Wednesday morning. According to him, the analyzes were different due to the quality of the Atlético and Corinthians teams.