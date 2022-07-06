After dealing with dismissal at Band, Catia Fonseca is even seen on Globo

Catia Fonseca is one of the best known people in the Band, and has been featured on the stage of Melhor da Tarde.

Therefore, the station decided to define the future of the artist there. Because of its audience, the Band made a small change to the program. That’s because the Best of Afternoon will receive another 30 minutes.

Beyond the Illusion: Isadora rejects Joaquim and leaves the boy sucking his thumb on their honeymoon: “A banana”

Thus, Catia Fonseca, through a note issued by the channel, had the best situation exposed. However, not everything is rosy for the famous. That’s because, a little while ago, she had to deal with being fired from the Band, when Cíntia Lima left her show. She recently praised the team after the reporter’s release was exposed.

Beyond the Illusion: Matias receives terrible punishment after making Heloísa suffer: “I don’t want to die”

See what Catia Fonseca said. “Even the speed we speak… Is this all natural? Yes, but it is learned. Who actually runs this program, are you. We are supporting actors”, she declared. In the sequence, she commented on what she wants for the new phase of the program. “What we increasingly want is interactivity, which we don’t even have now. You run everything here with us, so we want to be with you.”

Catia Fonseca at Globo

The famous from the Band surprised the public by appearing on Globo. That’s because she appeared in a commercial alongside Ana Maria Braga. The advertising took place virtually, during the Mais Você by Ana Maria. It is worth mentioning that Catia Fonseca replaced Ana when she left Record and went to Globo. For this reason, the two appeared together again.