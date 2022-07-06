After Diogo exposes beef between brothers, Rodrigo Mussi manifests himself. Read!

On Tuesday (5/7), a series of publications made by Rodrigo Mussi’s brother, Diogo, left the web with some questions in mind. When answering some questions in his stories, the lawyer revealed that he and his brother blocked each other, indicating that the relationship between the two is not good at the moment. Just over a day later, Rodrigo has just spoken about the case, indicating that this is a family matter.

“Guys, passing by to say that I will not respond to a person I love on social media, which is not even the space for this. I understand that family matters are resolved in the family. My heart knows that he is one of the most important people in my life”, said Rodrigo through his profile on Twitter.

Diogo Mussi revealed that he cut relations with Rodrigo Reproduction / Instagram

but left it in the air that Rodrigo lacked recognitionReproduction / Instagram

Diogo Mussi was responsible for updating the ex-BBB’s health status after the serious car accidentReproduction / Instagram

The lawyer opened a question box on Instagram and talked to his followers about the subject.Reproduction / Instagram

Diogo did not want to reveal the reason…Reproduction / Instagram

Rodrigo Mussi, ex-BBB22, alongside his brother Diogo. The two pose for a photo, hugging, and smile - MetrópolesRodrigo and Diogo Mussi

The followers of both brothers found the disagreement strange, even without knowing exactly what it was about. During the period in which the commercial manager was hospitalized, Diogo Mussi acted as his brother’s attorney, something established for anyone who enters the BBB. At the time, he kept the public constantly updated on Rodrigo’s state of health.

influencer career

A few weeks ago Rodrigo returned to fulfill his commitments, after being increasingly recovered from the aftermath of the accident. In this new phase, he has Brasilera Digital, which started representing Mussi shortly after he was discharged from the hospital. On the day that changed Rodrigo’s life, he already had an appointment with Jr Cesar, CEO of the agency that manages the careers of big names in the digital and music market, such as Gabi Martins and Viih Tube.

