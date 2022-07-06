After dismissal from SBT, Leo Lins insinuates ‘censorship’ when he appears gagged

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 07/05/2022 16:27



Leo Lins insinuates ‘censorship’ after dismissal from SBT – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Leo Lins insinuated that he suffered a cancellation after being fired from SBT for making a ‘joke’ about the Telethon and a child with hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in brain cavities, which causes a significant increase in intracranial pressure.

The comedian posted a photo in which he is gagged and handcuffed on Instagram stories last Monday (04/07), which he had already used other times to complain about “censorship” to his work. In addition, Leo posted a print of a threat he suffered on social media.





The joker also highlighted an old video, where he appears holding a needle and explains that the object, as well as humor, serves to “pop bubbles and make people more resistant”. The comparison did not please the public and Lins received harsh criticism.



