After hiring Richarlison, Tottenham releases national team striker to rival in Europe and will receive R$ 166 million, says journalist

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham agreed to sell Steven Bergwijn to Ajax

After announcing the signing of Richarlison from Everton in business that can reach 60 million pounds (approximately R$380 million at current prices), the tottenham forwards the sale of a striker who already belonged to the squad. According to information from the journalist Fabrizio Romano, Steven Bergwijn is on its way to ajax.

According to the journalist, few details are needed for the agreement between the two teams to be signed. the british asked 30 million euros (about R$166 million) for the 24-year-old player, and the Dutch agreed to pay the sum. The transfer should be completed within the next few days.

With the arrival of Richarlison, Steven Bergwijn, who was a backup with the Antonio Contewas the striker chosen to leave the club.

And in Holland, his homeland, he arrives with a mission to replace Sébastien Hallerthe main attacking name at Ajax last season, which is on its way to Borussia Dortmund.

Bergwijn is also highly rated to go to world Cup of Qatar with the dutch team, since he was present in the last call-ups of the coach Van Gaal. He comes from a season where he played 32 games – only 8 as holder – and wrote down 4 goals and two assists.

Revealed in the base categories of the PSV Eindhovenwhere he played in the first team for three and a half seasons, the striker will now reinforce the former club’s rival in Holland, who is also the current two-time champion of the Dutch Championship.

Like Tottenham, Ajax will also compete in the next edition of the Champions League. The two teams even faced each other in the semifinal in 2018/19When the spurs got the better of it and went to Finaleliminating the Dutch.