After human rabies case in the Federal District, vaccination is anticipated

The Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF) anticipated the Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign after confirmation of a case of human rabies in Brasília. The folder will provide doses for dogs and cats from this Wednesday (7/6).

According to the SES, at 4:00 pm this Tuesday (7/5), employees of the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance will make a presentation on the epidemiological and environmental situation of rabies in the DF, as well as the preventive and reinforcement actions that are being carried out. being developed at this time.

Until then, the only case of human rabies in the Federal District had been registered in 1978. The last diagnosed occurrence of rabies in dogs occurred in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001. The rabies virus circulates in the DF in bats, cattle, equines and other animals.

The rabies virus is present in the saliva of infected animals and is transmitted mainly through bites and, eventually, scratches and licks of mucous membranes or injured skin. The vaccine against the disease in humans is available only after exposure to risk.

