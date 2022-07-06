After meeting with Musk, Bolsonaro government eases lithium exports

× Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR

The Brazilian government issued a decree this Wednesday (6th) that makes the export of minerals and ores of lithium, a chemical element central in the production of batteries for electric vehicles around the world, more flexible.

The decree published in the Official Gazette is signed by Jair Bolsonaro and his Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, and removes rules that regulated the export of ore. Previously, the National Nuclear Energy Commission was involved in the operation. Now only foreign trade rules apply.

The permission comes just over a month after Elon Musk’s visit to Brazil – the billionaire, owner of the largest fortune in the world, is the controller of Tesla, the main manufacturer of electric vehicles on the planet.

Since the meeting, Bolsonaro has cited the conversations he had with Musk frequently, referring to the fact that the entrepreneur “rarely leaves his country to meet with politicians.”

Data from 2017 from the Geological Survey of Brazil indicate that Brazil has 8% of the world’s ore reserves – most of them in Vale do Jequitinhonha, in Minas Gerais, and in Seridó, in Rio Grande do Norte.

The Brazilian government’s (and Musk’s) change in attitude comes as Chile, one of the biggest extractors of the element from nature, prepares to vote on a new Constitution that, if enacted, could tighten the rules for mining in the country. .

More news