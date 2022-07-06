After refusing to stay on the bench, Jailson terminates contract with América-MG – 07/05/2022

Announced by América-MG in January, goalkeeper Jailson terminated his contract with the Minas Gerais club this Tuesday (5th). According to a statement released by Coelho, the almost 41-year-old player was the one who requested the end of the contract, which would only end in December.

An episode at the weekend, before the match with Goiás, for the Brazilian Championship, was decisive for Jaílson’s departure. América’s titleholder in the first half, the experienced goalkeeper was vetoed for the duels against Fortaleza and Flamengo. As he was out due to injury, Jailson hoped to return to Coelho’s goal against Goiás, but that was not what happened. The archer did not like to know he would be on the bench, as Matheus Cavichioli was chosen by coach Vagner Mancini to play. Outside the team, Jailson did not accept to be on the bench and did not even go to Independência.

Jailson arrived at América after then-starter Matheus Cavichioli discovered a heart problem. As the owner of América’s number 1 shirt was operated and did not have a forecast of returning to the pitch, which could not happen in 2022, the American board decided to seek someone experienced for the position.

In 27 matches for América, Jailson made club history. He was decisive in the duels of the preliminary stages of Libertadores, against Guarany-PAR and Barcelona-EQU, with defenses in the penalty shootout. Without Jailson’s performances, Coelho would not have reached the group stage. The good phase even made the contract renewal to be discussed. But in recent weeks, with the return of Matheus Cavichioli, Jailson lost his starting position and was not satisfied.