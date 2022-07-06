Agribusiness ETF FOOD11 starts trading on B3; on a day of risk aversion, shares fall 6.5%

A new ETF (index fund) focused on agribusiness debuted on B3 this Tuesday (7), a day marked by risk aversion and market volatility in the face of fears of global recession.

The portfolio – named Investo ETF Global Agribusiness and traded under the ticker FOOD11 – mirrors the VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO), listed on the New York Stock Exchange, in Brazil.

The original ETF was down 2.60% during trading, while its Brazilian pair was down 6.52%.

The American index fund replicates the performance of the MVIS Global Agribusiness index, composed of the largest and most liquid companies in the global agribusiness segment, according to information from Investo, FOOD11 manager. In the United States, the MOO ETF has around $1.7 billion under management, investing in 55 companies in the global agricultural sector.

Among the companies included in the MOO and FOOD11 are John Deere, Bayer, CNH Industrial, Nutrien, ADM, among others. Of the portfolio, 58% of the exposure is focused on the United States, 8% on Germany and 7% on Canada, but there are also shares of companies from Norway, Japan, United Kingdom, China, Chile, Singapore, among others.

“The ETF manages to encompass the entire production chain of the agribusiness sector, including from seed production, field science, to companies with a vegan purpose, giving the product a high dynamism”, informs Investo. The administration fee is 0.30% per year.

It is the second agribusiness ETF available on B3. The first – the AGRI11, which replicates the composition of the IAGRO agribusiness chain stock index – debuted on the Stock Exchange in May.

Read too

AGRI11 was born provoking curiosity about the assets it includes. Among the 32 stocks in the index’s theoretical portfolio are shares of companies that operate directly and indirectly in the sector. The assets with the largest share, in the composition valid for this Tuesday (31), are Suzano (7.93%), JBS (6.825%), Klabin (6.42%), Cosan (6.29%) and BRF (6.13%).

However, some apparently disconnected from agribusiness also appear among the roles. This is the case of Arezzo, in the footwear sector, the beverage manufacturer Ambev, the equipment leasing company Armac and even a set of supermarkets and wholesalers, such as Assaí, Pão de Açúcar, Carrefour and Grupo Mateus.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related