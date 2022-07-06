Already want to connect to 5G? Check out the tech-ready cell phones in Brazil







5G technology requires prepared cell phones 9/24/2021 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins photo: Reuters

The new 5G mobile internet technology officially debuts in Brazil this Wednesday, 6th, in Brasília. The new technology opens doors for the faster connection of smartphones and also for the operation of different connected devices.

Claro, Tim and Vivo are expected to start operations on the same day as the release of the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band, until then used for the transmission of the TV signal by satellite dishes. The next capitals that should start operating 5G are Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and São Paulo, but no date has yet been set.

To receive the signal of the new technology, the user needs to have an internet plan and device compatible with 5G. Currently, there are 67 cell phone models in Brazil capable of running 5G certified and approved by Anatel. Until the end of last year, there were only 40. Check the list of the main models that are already sold in the country.

apple

iPhone 12 mini (R$ 5,505)

iPhone 12 (R$ 6,499)

iPhone 12 Pro (R$ 8,399)

iPhone 12 Pro Max (R$ 7,567)

iPhone SE (3rd generation) (R$4,199)

iPhone 13 mini (R$ 6,374)

iPhone 13 (R$ 7,599)

iPhone 13 Pro (R$ 9,176)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (R$ 10,142)

Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G (R$ 5,999)

Motorola Edge 30 5G (R$ 3,999)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G (R$ 3,499)

Motorola Edge 20 5G (R$ 2,499)

Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G (R$ 2,199)

Moto G200 5G (R$3,499)

Moto G82 5G (R$ 2,999)

Moto G71 5G (R$ 1,999)

Moto G50 5G (R$ 1,599)

Motorola Edge (R$1,790)

Motorola Edge + (R$ 3,667)

Moto G100 (R$ 1,392)

Moto G 5G (R$ 2,099)

Moto G 5G Plus (R$2,586)

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel (R$4,049)

Nokia

Nokia G50 (BRL 3,600)

really

Realme 7 5G (R$ 2,599)

Realme 8 5G (R$2,670)

Realme 9 Pro+ (R$2,999)

Realme GT 2 Pro (R$5,999)

Realme GT Master Edition (R$2,349)

Samsung

Galaxy M23 5G (BRL 1,620)

Galaxy M52 5G (BRL 1,700)

Galaxy M53 5G (BRL 2,429)

Galaxy A73 5G (BRL 2,999)

Galaxy A53 5G (BRL 2,429)

Galaxy A33 5G (BRL 2,249)

Galaxy A22 5G (BRL 1,799)

Galaxy A32 5G (BRL 2,099)

Galaxy A52 5G (BRL 2,399)

Galaxy A52s 5G (BRL 1,799)

Galaxy S21 FE 5G (BRL 2,699)

Galaxy S22 5G (BRL 5,399)

Galaxy S22+ 5G (R$ 6,299)

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (R$8,500)

Galaxy S21 5G (BRL 2,699)

Galaxy S21+ 5G (BRL 3,599)

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (R$ 4,949)

Galaxy S20 FE 5G (R$2,299)

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (BRL 4,999)

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (BRL 10,619)

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G (R$ 8,329)

Galaxy Note20 5G (BRL 2,800)

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (R$5,199)

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10 5G (R$ 2,699)

POCO M3 Pro 5G (2,999)

POCO M4 PRO 5G (BRL 3,299)

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (R$ 1,899)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (BRL 1,929)

POCO X4 Pro 5G (BRL 2,141)

Mi 10T 5G (R$ 2,622)

POCO F3 (R$ 2,470)

Mi 10T Pro 5G (R$ 4,449)

Mi 11 (BRL 3,999)

Xiaomi 12 (BRL 9,499)