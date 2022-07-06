Ambipar (AMBP3) announces merger of subsidiary, Enauta (ENAT3) has drop in production and more news

The corporate news this Wednesday (6) highlights the merger of Emergencia Participações, a subsidiary of Ambipar (AMBP3) responsible for providing industrial services and responding to environmental emergencies, with HPX, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). ).

Enauta’s oil and gas production (ENAT3) registered a decline of 11.3% in June compared to May. Meanwhile, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) concluded the sale of its stake in Deten Química.

Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced the purchase of Andrade Gutierrez’s stake in CCR (CCRO3). In addition, operational data for Gol (GOLL4) and a preview of the 2nd quarter of Multiplan (MULT3) were released.

Check out the corporate highlights of the day:

Ambipar (AMBP3) informed that Emergencia Participações, the subsidiary of the company responsible for providing industrial services and responding to environmental emergencies, has entered into a business combination agreement with HPX, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

After the conclusion of the business combination, Ambipar Response, a company recently incorporated in accordance with the legislation of the Cayman Islands, will hold all the shares of Emergencia Participações SA, as well as will be traded and listed on the NYSE under the ticker “AMBI ”.

Thus, with the transaction, the combined company is expected to have a pro-forma Enterprise Value of approximately R$3.1 billion.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) concluded yesterday (5th) the sale of its 27.88% stake in Deten Química, located in the industrial hub of Camaçari, in Bahia, to Cepsa Química. The company already has a 69.94% stake in Deten.

Cepsa paid R$514 million in cash to Petrobras. Deten manufactures and sells raw materials for the domestic and commercial cleaning segment in Brazil, being the only national producer of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), precursor of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate acid (LABSA), of which it is also a manufacturer.

The unit has an annual production capacity of 230 thousand tons of LAB and 120 thousand tons of LABSA. Additionally, Deten produces 10,000 tons per year of heavy alkylate (ALP) which is mainly used for the production of thermal fluid, greases, lubricating additives and textile oils.

Enauta’s total oil and gas production (ENAT3) reached 543.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in June compared to 613.4 thousand boe in May, which represents a drop of 11.3%. The amount corresponds to a daily average of 18.1 thousand boe.

The holding company Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced to investors on Tuesday night (5) that it signed, together with Votorantim, contracts for the acquisition of 300.14 million shares of CCR (CCRO3) held by Andrade Gutierrez. The volume of papers corresponds to 14.86% of the concessionaire’s capital and will be acquired for the amount of R$ 4.1 billion.

“Of this total, Itaúsa will acquire 208,669,918 shares, representing 10.33% of the total capital of CCR, with a total investment of R$ 2.9 billion”, says the statement.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) presented operational data for the second quarter of 2022 and reported a 64.5% growth in sales at the malls managed by the company, compared to the same period last year. The volume, which reached BRL 4.9 billion, is also 28.8% higher than in the second quarter of 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic.

Gol (GOLL4) released the previous traffic results for June 2022 and the numbers continued to grow, in line with the recovery of the airline industry.

The supply of seats per kilometers flown (ASK) increased by 68.6% compared to the same period last year, while total seats grew by 74.1%. The number of take-offs in the period rose 79.6%.

Eletrobras’ board of directors (ELET3; ELET6) designated that the company’s president, Rodrigo Limp, also assume the position of director of regulation and institutional relations, on an interim basis. The collegiate approved the creation of the board at a meeting held on June 21.

The National Congress maintained a veto in a law on the privatization of Eletrobras that allowed the Public Power to take advantage of Eletrobras employees dismissed without just cause in other federal public companies. To justify the veto, the government stated that the passage “violates the principle of public tender” and “compromises the planning of federal state-owned companies”.

Aeris (AERI3) signed a contractual amendment with Vestas Wind Systems extending the minimum term for the supply of wind blades of the current model to 2024. According to the company, the extension of the current contract was also defined, which would end in the second quarter of 2023 , for another three and a half years, until the end of 2026, when the company will be responsible for the demand for multiple model blades.

Alphaville (AVLL3)

Alphaville extended the decision on the private capital increase for another 45 days.

Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

Dynamo and FIA Samambaia reduced their shareholding to 14.97%.

Laser Space (ESPA3)

Neo Future increased its shareholding in the company from 4.86% to 5.73%, holding just under 14 million common shares.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related