Andréa talks about her career in ‘No Limite’ and evaluates Tribo Sol alliances | 2022

Andréa fought bravely to stay in No Limite and represented the women until the semifinal of the program, but, in the semifinal of this Tuesday’s episode, the 5th, the Alagoan woman said goodbye to the dispute and stayed out of the fight for the prize of 500 thousand reais! 💸 In an exclusive chat with Rhudson Victor, she talks about the experience and evaluates her alliances throughout the game. Watch the exclusive video! 👇
What I identified when we became the Estrela tribe is that Pedro was very aligned with the boys who were from the Lua Tribe. And he was very faithful to that alliance and unfortunately we were not able to reverse that.
— Andrea talks about women’s union
And the grand finale is coming! 🔥
▶ Check out what happened in the semifinals:
- This Tuesday’s episode started with the weather high. 🥳 Participants made a point of celebrating the arrival at the final stretch of the competition. Come review this moment! 👇
- But emotion gave way to race for the realization of Proof of Privilege. The dispute was made in knockout stages. Come see how it went! 👇
- winner of Test, Charles won an X-tudo with fries and soda. 🍔🍟🥤 While he was delighted with the prize, the other participants suffered. 🤭 Come see how it went! 👇
- And the new day brought the most important dispute of the episode: the Immunity Test. The winning participant already won Passport straight to the final from the program. 😱 And there was a lot of emotion, huh! 😭Come see how it went! 👇
- with the victory of Clécio, Andrea saw himself as a target and tried to resume the alliance with Lucas not to be voted on anymore Portal. 👀 Come see this moment of articulation! 👇
- But there was no way Andrea was the most voted and, with that, the 19th eliminated from No Limit. Vto see the moment she leaves the show! 👇
