Anticipating payment for purchases on the card: is it really worth it? check out

The installment of credit card purchases is one of the main advantages of this tool. After all, it is not always possible to pay a certain amount at once. In addition, there are opportunities for interest-free installments, which end up becoming more attractive than cash payments. However, the excitement of paying off debt can raise the question: is it worth it? advance payment for purchases on the card?

Notícias Concursos, in this Tuesday’s article (05), will answer this question about the possible advantages of advance payment for purchases on the card. In addition, it will show you how it is possible to pay off your debts in less time.

Is it worth prepaying for credit card purchases?

First, it’s worth noting that not all credit card companies offer the opportunity to prepay. For example, one of the companies that offers advance payment of invoices is Nubank.

In fact, fintech guarantees that “it is the only company on the market that offers a discount to customers on prepayment with a card”. At least that’s what the institution wrote on its official blog.

In this way, in some cases, it is worth anticipating the installments on the credit card, yes. However, your best bet is to check if the money is needed right now. If the months are tight, it may be more advantageous to keep the installments as agreed at the beginning.

When is it worth anticipating card installments?

If your bill is up to date and you want to use your card for more convenience, check when you expect an invoice:

When you need the limit

Card limits may be requested again if urgent or unmissable opportunities arise. In this case, it is worth making the payment in advance to free up a larger credit balance.

get discount

As mentioned earlier, Nubank may offer discounts before installments. Thus, shopkeepers without discounts allow the consumer to pay in installments through Nubank and then pay in advance. This can generate an advantage through fintech’s own discounts.

money left

If the month’s financial balance is positive, it’s worth it advance payment for purchases on the card. Thus, you will have more security against unforeseen events in the next month.