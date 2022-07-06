Are Eliezer and Viih Tube dating? businessman denies

Former participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), businessman Eliezer, 32 years old, has seen his life in the spotlight due to his relationship with youtuber Viih Tube, 21. The carioca, however, he denies that the two are having a serious romance.

In an interview with the website “O Fuxico”, Eliezer, who was eliminated on the last wall of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, heard questions about the status of his relationship with the youtuber by Rodrigo Mussi saying that she was in love. He then stated that he saw the story as a friend’s joke.

Man, nothing has changed our relationship. I think there was another joke between Rodrigo and her, there was no statement from her to me. I think it was a joke that went viral.

Eliezer

He highlighted that he and the youtuber ‘like each other, take each other and have affection for each other’, but denied that they are living a serious relationship.

“We’re still friends, we like each other, hold each other and have affection for each other, but it’s a very calm relationship, very light, without any label, it’s not dating. We’re getting to know each other, our relationship is evolving. I like it a lot. I really like her”, he concluded.

Event with sex toys

At the end of last month, Viih Tube and Eliezer drew attention on social media by appearing at a party with sex toys and erotic decor.

In her Instagram stories, showing the eroticism of the event, the youtuber wrote: “Today the ride is more forward”. Eliezer, in his profile, shared that he and the affair enjoyed some of the erotic toys. “Viih doesn’t want to leave here. We already used some of these 10 minutes ago”, he pointed out.

At the party, both showed that there were handcuffs, whips and blindfolds. In addition, rubber penises of different colors and sizes decorated the chandelier.