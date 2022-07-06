Argentina sentences 4 ex-soldiers to life for ‘death flights’

An Argentine criminal court sentenced this Monday (5) four ex-soldiers of the Air Force to life imprisonment, in the trial of the so-called “Flights of Death”, which occurred during the military dictatorship (1976-1983) and in which at least 6 a thousand political prisoners were drugged and thrown from planes into the Rio de la Plata.







Aerial view of the Campo de Mayo military installations Photo: Ansa / Ansa – Brazil

In the historic decision, the Argentine justice system sentenced four repressors for the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty, torture and murder against four victims. They are: former commander of the Military Institutes of Campo de Mayo, Santiago Omar Riveros, former commander of Aviation Battalion 601, Luis del Valle Arce, and two other officers, Delsis Angel Malacalza and Eduardo María Lance.

The court also ordered the health status of the convicts to be checked, now under house arrest, because the prosecution asked them to serve their sentence in a penitentiary.

In addition, the authorities called for a deepening of the investigation into who acted as pilots and co-pilots of the flights of death. So far, Riveros, supervisor of Campo de Mayo, has 16 life sentences.

Today, the justice also considered the existence of the flights to be proven and explained that they were used as an extermination mechanism created by the Army during the period of the dictatorship. All bodies were dropped from the Campo de Mayo military airfield.

In 2017, the Justice sentenced 29 ex-soldiers to life imprisonment. There were also another 19 sentences between 8 and 25 years for the crimes of kidnapping, torture and disappearance of people during the last military period. This historic decision became known as the “ESMA Mega Case” ? acronym for Higher School of Marine Mechanics.