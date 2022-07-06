Arsenal defender was in the Corinthians crowd in a duel against Boca Juniors in Itaquera

The duel between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of Libertadores, began last week. In the first leg of the match, at Neo Química Arena, Timão had an illustrious reinforcement in the stands of the stadium.

Defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, England, was there. According to ge.globethe athlete was present in the North Sector of Neo Química Arena, a space destined to the organized supporters.

With calls up to the Brazilian National Team, Gabriel Magalhães is on vacation in Brazil. The player said he took the opportunity to relive his childhood, when he went to the stadium to see Corinthians play. The defender was even wearing the white mantle.

“He was on vacation in Brazil and it coincided with the date of the Libertadores round of 16. I took the opportunity to kill the longing to watch a game as a fan and in the midst of the organized crowd, to remember childhood times“, he told the report.

A fan of the Parque São Jorge team, Gabriel witnessed most of Timão’s games at Pacaembu. The athlete remembers, still as a fan, following the dispute to return to the elite of Brazilian football, in 2008.

“I always liked going to the stadium when I was younger, and every game I asked my dad to take me. He always made an effort for us to be able to go to the games, most of them were at Pacaembu. In the Series B campaign, we went to several. Access to Serie A was marked, and, of course, came the Libertadores and Mundial title. Then, when I moved to Florianópolis to play for Avaí, it became more difficult to go to the games, but I always watched it on TV”, he added.

Gabriel Magalhães followed the goalless draw between Corinthians and Boca Juniors. This Tuesday, a week after the first leg, the teams face each other at Bombonera, at 21:30. Whoever wins advances to the quarterfinals. If the tie remains on the scoreboard, the decision will be on penalties.

At the age of 24, Gabriel Magalhães defended Avai on Brazilian soil. He was later bought by Lille, from France, and had a loan spell at Dinamo Zagreb. In the 2020/21 season, he joined Arsenal from England. For the English team, he has 38 games and five goals.

