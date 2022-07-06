‘Arthur Aguiar is a complainer and was fit in a comedy film’

Arthur Aguiar will make his first film role after winning the “BBB 22”. The actor will be the protagonist of the movie “Rico’s”, directed by Fred Mayrink, who also directed the soap opera “Salve-se Quem Puder” (Globo).

The comedy is guided by the story of João Rico, heir to a prestigious hotel and who is surprised to discover that, instead of an inheritance, he will have to manage his father’s debts.

He will work at the hotel and will have the help of his assistant Zé (Lucas Veloso), who will teach his colleague to value the simplicity of life.

In “Central Splash”, columnist Aline Ramos opined that the direction of the film will have the challenge of making Arthur Aguiar funny.

I can’t imagine a comedy with Arthur. Fans claim that he didn’t smile at BBB because he was depressed. I don’t know if it’s true, but we saw a grumpy, cranky Arthur and he was placed in a comedy. I wish the director, screenwriter and creator the best of luck in making it funny.

Also columnist Lucas Pasin recalls that the reality champion was known for making “drama”.

I don’t think it’s the kind of movie that will please and Arthur is not the best person to do comedy. If it was drama, it would help a lot, because he did it too much on BBB.

The shooting of the film should take place between October and November this year and there is still no date set for the premiere.

