Arthur Picoli confirms stay with Mel Maia: “Rolaria again”

(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @melissamelmaia @ arthurpicoli)

Former BBB Arthur Picoli, 28, confirmed in a conversation with the gshow who stayed with Mel Maia, 18 years old. The matter came to light after the actress revealed that she stayed in a trend on TikTok where she claimed that the influencer was “the hottest” she had ever kissed.

Arthur Picoli not only confirmed the affair but also praised the actress and countered the criticism for the age difference between the two.

“Crossfit is up to date, right? I take it as a compliment, just like people praise the hair, the smile… I’m glad I praised my body. She is also very cute and I already told her that. Mel is an amazing girl, mature, good people and she was super cool. It would roll again (laughs)”, said Arthur.





The crossfit instructor also said he has no reason to keep the affair a secret, as they are both adults and single.

“It was no secret. I just didn’t have any reason to tell anyone, you know? I don’t care about her talking. I had nothing to hide, we are single and of legal age. Mel is now a woman, she is 18 years old. I am a 28 year old male, normal. One thing I’ve learned in these two years of fame is not to clash. We stayed. It is true. When I was 18, I was already with 28-year-old women. Just like when I was 20, I was 30. Do people want to put on the scale that 10 years of difference can’t? Wait!” she added.