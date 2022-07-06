ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro launch with up to 18GB of RAM

This Tuesday (5th) the ASUS launched its two new gaming smartphones on the market. I’m talking about ROG Phone 6 and 6 pro. Both smartphones have a technical sheet with the best in current technology. Including, as we advanced last month, devices arrive with a display whose refresh rate is 165 Hz. In the next paragraphs you will see all the details of the new ASUS phones.

advanced data sheet

ASUS has really gone to great lengths to produce a powerful gaming smartphone. Let’s start by talking about the screen. It has 6.78 inches with Full HD+ resolution and AMOLED panel.

Furthermore, the display refresh rate is an incredible 165 Hz and the touch sampling rate is 720 Hz. The screen also impresses with its brightness level, which reaches 1,200 nits. The display still covers 111.23% of the DCI-P3 gamut and 150.89% of the sRGB gamut.

Inside, the ROG Phone 6 isn’t intimidated either. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 16GB of RAM. However, in the 6 Pro model, it is possible to find versions with up to 18 GB of RAM! It’s more RAM than a lot of notebooks and computers out there. Finally, the internal storage reaches up to 512 GB.

Secondary screen on the back

Another highlight of this smartphone is a PMOLED secondary screen on the back. However, the display is only present on the ROG Phone 6 Pro. In the conventional version of the device, the screen is replaced by RGB lights.

Speaking of lights, the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro bring all that gamer feel we’re used to. That is, a bold design, full of lines and curves and the famous RGB lights. Both devices also have triggers to enhance the gaming experience.

Talking now a little about the cameras, which are also on the back, the two smartphones bring a triple set. The main camera is 50 megapixels, the secondary camera is 13 megapixels with an ultrawide lens and the last camera is 5 megapixels with a macro lens. The front camera, in turn, has 12 megapixels.

Finishing the list of technical specifications, the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro have an under-display biometric reader, IPX4 certification, a Gorilla Glass Victus protection screen and a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 65 watt fast charging.

When and how much?

Both models were initially launched in Europe. The price of the ROG Phone 6 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is 999 euros (R$ 5,570 in direct conversion). The ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, that is, the top version, costs 1,299 euros (R$ 7,240 in direct conversion).

Unfortunately, there is no release forecast for the two devices here in Brazil.

complete data sheet

Check out the technical specifications of the two smartphones now.

Sources: GSMArena and XDA-Developers