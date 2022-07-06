ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro ship with SD 8 Plus Gen 1, up to 18GB RAM and more

In an event held on the morning of this Tuesday (5), ASUS finally presented to the world its newest bet on the gamer smartphone market. We’re talking about the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. Counting on a highly flashy design, something that is already characteristic of this line, the devices also reach the market with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In addition, we also have a series of resources and accessories designed for the gamer audience. Without further ado, now know the details of each of the ASUS devices.

















design and screen

Launched with a design that manages to stand out and attract gamers, the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro share the same housing. On the front, the user should come across a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that has few edges and incorporates the 12 MP camera at the top. The panel is designed by Samsung and supports refresh rate up to 165 Hz, while touch sampling reaches up to 720 Hz. That is, something very important for those who enjoy spending hours playing. To protect this screen, we have Gorilla Glass Victus. Finally, the fingerprint reader is incorporated into the display. The smartphone even has a second USB-C port positioned on the side.

cameras

As much as it focuses on the gamer world, the new ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro bring good cameras. The main sensor has 50 MP (Sony IMX 766), and it guarantees good images thanks to a series of adjustments by the manufacturer. The ultrawide lens has 13 MP and can take pictures from greater angles without distortion, while the macro lens is 5 MP and delivers higher resolution than what is found in other devices in the category. The smartphone still records videos in 4K or 8K resolution at 24 fps. In addition, it still has a night mode capable of guaranteeing good photos in dark environments.

gamer resources





As a gaming smartphone, ROG Phone 6 needs to deliver good haptic feedback and this is guaranteed thanks to the new vibration mechanism, as the x-axis linear motor is now 80% stronger and its energy expenditure has also been optimized. For longer, cooler gaming, ASUS has perfected the ROG Phone 6 line-up cooling system in the new GameCool. With this update, the CPU cooling system now works in 360 degrees, and the fact that it is centered prevents the smartphone from getting too hot around the edges. The mechanism also has a 30% wider vapor chamber, as well as a graphite sheet. Another important highlight is on the back of the ROG Phone 6 Pro, since the user can count on a small PMOLED display that serves to show graphics, special animations, answer calls, see notifications and even start a game. The standard version only has the illuminated ROG logo. Smartphones still have ultrasonic buttons so that the user can customize and use them as a trigger in a game, for example. With the AeroActive Cooler 6, you get four extra physical buttons. This guarantees up to eighteen touch inputs.

Technical specifications





Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, the new ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro deliver LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphones have a dual-SIM 5G connection, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for contactless payments, P2 port for wired headphones, stereo sound and IPX4 certification. To ensure good autonomy, there is a dual 3,000 mAh battery that together add up to 6,000 mAh. Fast charging delivers 65W of capacity, while the operating system is Android 12. Google’s software works under the ROG UI interface and it brings adjustments for audio, display, cooling and also a series of game modes.

ASUS ROG Phone 6

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

Three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Dual-band WiFi, Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 and IPX4 port

6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Android 12 running under ROG UI

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

PMOLED back panel

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

Up to 18 GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663) Three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 and IPX4 port

6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Android 12 running under ROG UI

accessories





If desired, the user can still connect the AeroActive Cooler 6 to smartphones and enjoy an even more complete experience, as it guarantees a drop of up to 25 degrees in device temperature. In addition, the cooler has its own USB-C port so that it can work independently, and it also has an illuminated logo. Another accessory that is already compatible with smartphones is the ROG Kunai 3. The gamepad can be easily fitted to the smartphone and allows the user to play games using the device’s screen or even an external TV. It is also compatible with the AeroActive Cooler 6 and works via Bluetooth. The Professional Dock is designed to connect ROG Phone 6 to a display via an HDMI port and two more USB devices. In addition, it also has a USB-C port for charging the smartphone itself.

price and availability

Officially announced to the global audience, the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro will initially go on sale in Europe in black and white. Prices in Italy can be found below: ROG Phone 6

12GB + 256GB — €1,099 (~R$6,030) — AeroActive Cooler 6 included 16GB + 512GB — €1,199 (~R$6,579) — AeroActive Cooler 6 included

ROG Phone 6 Pro 18GB + 512GB — €1,399 (~BRL 7,677) — AeroActive Cooler 6 included

The AeroActive Cooler 6 will retail for €89.99 (~R$493), while the ROG Kunai 3 GamePad costs €119.99 (~R$658). Other accessories: DEVILCASE ROG PHONE 6 Guardian case €39.99 (~R$220)

ROG Clip €29.99 (~R$165)

ROG PHONE 6 Glass Screen Protector €29.99 (~R$165) For now, there is no release date in Brazil. What do you think of the new ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

