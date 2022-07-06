At Fiesp, Lula defends strengthening unions and hears requests for reindustrialization – 05/07/2022 – Panel

In a meeting with businessmen at the headquarters of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) this Tuesday (5), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded that the sector align itself with his candidacy, which he called democratic, in opposition to that of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), authoritarian.

The PT also defended the strengthening of unions and collective bargaining mechanisms in a future review of the labor reform in a possible new PT mandate.

Lula’s pre-campaign has defended the idea of ​​a tripartite negotiating table between unions, businessmen and the government to review points considered negative in the labor reform. A point considered one of the most controversial, the return of the union tax is not considered.

Lula said at the meeting that his eight-year tenure at the presidency qualifies him to create a new government with credibility, predictability, transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Josué Gomes, president of Fiesp, spoke at the meeting about the need for reindustrialization in Brazil and pointed out ways such as reducing financing costs, expanding credit lines and strengthening public banks, specifically the BNDES.

He presented a survey according to which the industry accounts for 11% of GDP and bears 28% of the tax burden.

Businesswoman Luiza Trajano, chairman of the board of directors of Magazine Luiza, defended the valorization of the purchasing power of the poorest population through the strengthening of income transfer programs, which would help to internally heat up the economy, similar to what happened through Bolsa Família during Lula’s administrations.

Jacyr Costa, from the Tereos group, linked to the agricultural sector, said that Brazil needs to reduce its dependence on other countries for inputs and fertilizers by stimulating domestic production.

Other prominent representatives of the Brazilian business elite were also invited to the meeting, such as Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi (Bradesco), Carlos Alberto Sicupira (3G Capital) and João Moreira Salles (Itaú Unibanco).

Organizers of the meeting on the part of Lula’s campaign coordination evaluated the conversation as positive, with the possibility that it will be repeated in other formats. The possibility of organizing debate cycles on the topics discussed was raised.

Fiesp was one of the institutions that stood most firmly in favor of the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT) and, under the command of Paulo Skaf, promoted demonstrations against the then president.

Josué Gomes, who took over the federation in July 2021, is the son of José Alencar, who was Lula’s vice president. His arrival at the command of Fiesp favored a rapprochement with the PT and other progressive sectors and organizations that had little space with his predecessor.