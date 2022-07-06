Atlântico Sul Shipyard receives billion-dollar proposal for full sale

The Atlântico Sul Shipyard, which was being sold in parts, in Suape, can be purchased, in full, by a single international consortium, with hidden entrepreneurs, who presented a billionaire proposal for the acquisition of the enterprise.

The proposal was officially presented this Tuesday, in Rio de Janeiro, two days before the auction of internal areas organized by the Cabo Justice.

As the blog reported exclusively in June, the first company to submit a proposal was the world’s largest navigator, the Danish Maersk.

The apparent ‘problem’ of Maersk’s proposal is that it is only interested in the shipyard’s quay, for the container handling operation. The hidden international group, on the other hand, promises to resume ship production in Suape, not just repairs.

The proposal to acquire the American funds was sent to the shipyard’s judicial administrator, João Medeiros Fernandes, since the company Estaleiro Atlântico Sul is in judicial recovery, needing to sell assets to pay debts with creditors.

Before the judicial administrator, on Monday 04, the same proposal was presented to the magistrate of the case, Ildete Veríssimo de Lima, Judge of Law, of the 1st Civil Court of the District of Ipojuca.

The purchase price will be US$ 220,000,000.00 (two hundred and twenty million dollars), approximately R$ 1.2 billion.

Who signs the acquisition proposal in Brazil, before the Court, is Grupo Horizonte e Participações. The international fund North Tabor Capital, from the USA, also signs the proposal, which sent the first proposal for the purchase of the shipyard and represents the international occult consortium, as revealed by the jamildo’s blog, last month.

Last month, through a subsidiary in the Netherlands, called APM Treminals, operator of container terminals, the multinational Maersk offered R$ 895 million through the South Pier, in the inner area of ​​the port of Suape. The Court then informed that the shipyard had already agreed with the commercial proposal, before the appearance of this new proposal, already anticipated by the blog.

Proposal for the Purchase of Estaleiro Atlântico Sul S/A

Grupo Horizonte is the legal representative in Brazil of the American fund. The American fund has already appointed a Brazilian, in Brasília, to act as an agent in the negotiations.

“We represent a consortium with investors from UBS Group AG, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Santander Bank and Bank of America. Our customers and partners will remain hidden until the approval of this proposed purchase of Estaleiro Atlântico Sul S/A, located in the municipality of Ipojuca/PE with a complete industrial park with an area of ​​170 hectares. This includes all current assets located in the mentioned industrial area”, explains the international executive.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, Fundo de Investimentos Horizonte is managed by JP Morgan Brasil, and managed by JP Morgan Brasil DTVM.

Multiple companies in the same location

According to the proposal of the hidden consortium, the port will be occupied after the acquisition by 3 tenants.

At “UPI-B Cais Sul” there will be an international shipping and container company for the next 10 years.

At “UPI-B Central” there will be a renewable energy company for the next 35 years.

At “UPI-A” there will be a newly formed commodity trading company with the objective of exporting agricultural products.

“These will be long-term leases that are currently being negotiated. These will be signed with us or one of our joint venture affiliates after the proposal is approved,” says Cole Benoit Mattox, managing partner at North Tabor Capital.

