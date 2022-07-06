Atltico-MG X Emelec – Superesportes

28

1 time Arroyo hits Nacho Fernandez with an elbow to the face and warned with a yellow card.

27

1 time Nacho Fernandez takes a low corner from the left side and Arana finishes weakly from the middle of the area, making it easier for Pedro Ortiz to defend.

26

1 time Rubens tries to get rid of the mark on the left strip of the area, crosses to the middle, but Zapata blocks it for a corner.

25

1 time Sebastin Rodrguez insists on an individual play through the right half and Calebe makes the tackle near the edge of the area.

24

1 time Guilherme Arana risks a shot from the left midfielder and sends the ball to the left of the goal, without danger to Ortiz.

23

1 time DEFENDED!!! Nacho Fernandez wins the ball from the right end and Junior Alonso, on the second post, heads to the right corner. Pedro Ortiz palms for a corner.

22

1 time On the counterattack, Hulk drives to the entrance of the area, but misses the pass to Rubens.

21

1 time Cabeza throws the ball to Zapata at the entrance of the area, but he can’t control it and Mariano takes the ball back to Everson.

20

1 time Zapata tries a move from the left wing, Mariano presses the mark and wins the goal kick for Atltico-MG.

19

1 time Hulk launches Nacho Fernandez from the right. He arrives at the entrance to the area and crosses it with his left leg. Emelec’s defense pushes away from the air and the referee points out an offside move.

18

1 time Carabal handles the ball from the right end and Mariano heads away to the other side of the field.

17

1 time Vargas tries to turn the game around to Arana on the left and Carabali intercepts.

16

1 time Nacho Fernndez takes a corner from the left side, Rubens deflects it at the first post, but Nathan Silva does not reach the second post.

15

1 time DEFENDED!!! Vargas delivers a pass to Hulk in the right corner of the area, who tries the placed kick. Pedro Ortiz applauds.

14

1 time Vargas opens the play for Hulk on the right, but he leaves with the ball through the side.

13

1 time Nacho Fernandez tries to touch through the middle, but the ball goes straight to goalkeeper Pedro Ortz.

12

1 time Vargas misses the pass in the attacking field, Pittn tries to play, but Otvio makes the tackle to the side.

11

1 time Hulk goes to the bottom on the right, gets rid of Meja’s mark and throws a hole to the middle of the area, but Calebe misses in the dispute with Arroyo.

10

1 time Mariano misses the pass to the edge of the area, but goes after Jackson Rodrguez on the right wing, presses and forces the Emelec side to kick the ball away.

9

1 time Arana triggers Rubens on the left wing, but the return is intercepted by Emelec’s defense.

8

1 time Otvio intercepts the exchange of passes in the defensive field of Atltico-MG, tries to advance, but misses the pass in the middle of the field and returns possession of the ball to Emelec.

7

1 time Jackson Rodrguez charges a lateral from the left, Junior Alonso anticipates, kicks against the Ecuadorian and wins a lateral for Atltico-MG.

6

1 time Emelec exchanges unhurried passes in his defensive field.

5

1 time Guevara tries a long throw to Jackson Rodrguez on the left wing and the ball goes off the line.

4

1 time Mariano slices from the right flank to Rubens in the area, but the kick is masked and Pedro Ortiz keeps the ball.

3

1 time Caicedo receives a pass from Carabal in midfield and Rubens makes the tackle to the side.

two

1 time Arana launches Rubens on the left wing. He plays behind, for Hulk in the tip of the great area, but Carabal intercepts to the side.

1

1 time Atltico-MG spends the first minute of the game exchanging passes in their defense field.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! Emelec’s exit.

0

1 time Atltico-MG wear black and white striped shirts and black shorts. Emelec plays in light blue shirts and gray shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Venezuelan refereeing: Jesus Valenzuela officiates the match, assisted by Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno. Julio Bascuan is in charge of VAR.

0

1 time Emelec starts the match with: Ortiz; Caicedo, Guevara, Meja and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastin Rodrguez, Pittn and Carabali; Zapata and Cabeza.

0

1 time Atltico-MG is lined up with: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jnior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otvio, Cabele, Nacho Fernndez and Rubens; Vargas and Hulk.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time Emelec Quintero’s absence, injured.

0

1 time Atltico-MG will not be able to count on Jair, injured, Allan, who is suspended for being sent off in the first game, and Ademir, who tested positive for Covid-19.

0

1 time In the first leg, held last week in Ecuador, Emelec and Atltico-MG drew 1-1 (Ademir scored for the Minas Gerais team, Rodrguez drew for the Ecuadorians and Hulk missed a penalty at the very end of the match). A win by any score qualifies the winner for the next round (in case of a tie, the spot will be decided on penalties).