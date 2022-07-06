Atltico-MG X Emelec – Superesportes

28
1 time
Arroyo hits Nacho Fernandez with an elbow to the face and warned with a yellow card.
27
1 time
Nacho Fernandez takes a low corner from the left side and Arana finishes weakly from the middle of the area, making it easier for Pedro Ortiz to defend.
26
1 time
Rubens tries to get rid of the mark on the left strip of the area, crosses to the middle, but Zapata blocks it for a corner.
25
1 time
Sebastin Rodrguez insists on an individual play through the right half and Calebe makes the tackle near the edge of the area.
24
1 time
Guilherme Arana risks a shot from the left midfielder and sends the ball to the left of the goal, without danger to Ortiz.
23
1 time
DEFENDED!!! Nacho Fernandez wins the ball from the right end and Junior Alonso, on the second post, heads to the right corner. Pedro Ortiz palms for a corner.
22
1 time
On the counterattack, Hulk drives to the entrance of the area, but misses the pass to Rubens.
21
1 time
Cabeza throws the ball to Zapata at the entrance of the area, but he can’t control it and Mariano takes the ball back to Everson.
20
1 time
Zapata tries a move from the left wing, Mariano presses the mark and wins the goal kick for Atltico-MG.
19
1 time
Hulk launches Nacho Fernandez from the right. He arrives at the entrance to the area and crosses it with his left leg. Emelec’s defense pushes away from the air and the referee points out an offside move.
18
1 time
Carabal handles the ball from the right end and Mariano heads away to the other side of the field.
17
1 time
Vargas tries to turn the game around to Arana on the left and Carabali intercepts.
16
1 time
Nacho Fernndez takes a corner from the left side, Rubens deflects it at the first post, but Nathan Silva does not reach the second post.
15
1 time
DEFENDED!!! Vargas delivers a pass to Hulk in the right corner of the area, who tries the placed kick. Pedro Ortiz applauds.
14
1 time
Vargas opens the play for Hulk on the right, but he leaves with the ball through the side.
13
1 time
Nacho Fernandez tries to touch through the middle, but the ball goes straight to goalkeeper Pedro Ortz.
12
1 time
Vargas misses the pass in the attacking field, Pittn tries to play, but Otvio makes the tackle to the side.
11
1 time
Hulk goes to the bottom on the right, gets rid of Meja’s mark and throws a hole to the middle of the area, but Calebe misses in the dispute with Arroyo.
10
1 time
Mariano misses the pass to the edge of the area, but goes after Jackson Rodrguez on the right wing, presses and forces the Emelec side to kick the ball away.
9
1 time
Arana triggers Rubens on the left wing, but the return is intercepted by Emelec’s defense.
8
1 time
Otvio intercepts the exchange of passes in the defensive field of Atltico-MG, tries to advance, but misses the pass in the middle of the field and returns possession of the ball to Emelec.
7
1 time
Jackson Rodrguez charges a lateral from the left, Junior Alonso anticipates, kicks against the Ecuadorian and wins a lateral for Atltico-MG.
6
1 time
Emelec exchanges unhurried passes in his defensive field.
5
1 time
Guevara tries a long throw to Jackson Rodrguez on the left wing and the ball goes off the line.
4
1 time
Mariano slices from the right flank to Rubens in the area, but the kick is masked and Pedro Ortiz keeps the ball.
3
1 time
Caicedo receives a pass from Carabal in midfield and Rubens makes the tackle to the side.
two
1 time
Arana launches Rubens on the left wing. He plays behind, for Hulk in the tip of the great area, but Carabal intercepts to the side.
1
1 time
Atltico-MG spends the first minute of the game exchanging passes in their defense field.
0
1 time
The ball is rolling! Emelec’s exit.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG wear black and white striped shirts and black shorts. Emelec plays in light blue shirts and gray shorts.
0
1 time
Teams on the field!
0
1 time
Venezuelan refereeing: Jesus Valenzuela officiates the match, assisted by Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno. Julio Bascuan is in charge of VAR.
0
1 time
Emelec starts the match with: Ortiz; Caicedo, Guevara, Meja and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastin Rodrguez, Pittn and Carabali; Zapata and Cabeza.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG is lined up with: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jnior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otvio, Cabele, Nacho Fernndez and Rubens; Vargas and Hulk.
0
1 time
Warm-up completed and teams defined!
0
1 time
Emelec Quintero’s absence, injured.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG will not be able to count on Jair, injured, Allan, who is suspended for being sent off in the first game, and Ademir, who tested positive for Covid-19.
0
1 time
In the first leg, held last week in Ecuador, Emelec and Atltico-MG drew 1-1 (Ademir scored for the Minas Gerais team, Rodrguez drew for the Ecuadorians and Hulk missed a penalty at the very end of the match). A win by any score qualifies the winner for the next round (in case of a tie, the spot will be decided on penalties).
0
1 time
Goodnight! Follow, from now on, the bids of Atltico-MG x Emelec, return match of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da America 2022.