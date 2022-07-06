Atltico welcomes Emelec in Mineiro and decides future in Copa Libertadores
decisive night for Atltico in the Copa Libertadores. From 19:15, in Mineiro, Galo will host Emelec, from Ecuador, to decide his life in the continental tournament. To advance to the quarterfinals in regular time, Alvinegro needs to beat the visiting team in front of their fans. The Giant of Pampulha is crowded for the confrontation.
The first game, last week, in Guayaquil, ended in a 1-1 draw. The result was regretted by the Atlético fans, after all, Galo took the lead, missed great chances, took the tie in a penalty goal, had Allan sent off. and even saw Hulk, the team’s ace, miss a penalty in the final minutes in Ecuador.
Biggest unbeaten record for visitors in Libertadores
As Libertadores no longer has the criterion of the goal scored as a visitor (rule that eliminated Galo in the 2021 semi-final against Palmeiras), a new draw will lead to the dispute for the spot in the next phase to the penalties. Whoever wins, leaves the Mineiro classified.
Atltico is betting on two historic retrospectives to do well tonight. In three games against Ecuadorians in BH, three victories: one against El Nacional, for the 1992 Copa Conmebol, and two against Independiente del Valle, for the 2016 and 2022 Libertadores.
Another positive number is the performance of Galo as home team in the playoffs of Libertadores. In total, Atltico played 16 games, with eight wins and eight draws.
Atltico’s performance at home in the Libertadores knockout
Mineiro will receive a large audience tonight. More than 46 thousand fans guaranteed their presence in the duel against Emelec. And defender Nathan Silva hopes that, with the strength of the crowd, Galo can stay alive in the Copa Libertadores.
“It’s anxiety, isn’t it? It’s already beating in the chest. Now, we prepare well to play a great match tomorrow, along with the athletican mass, who have been having a beautiful party. I hope you can go and support us so we can get this classification. “, said the defender.
athletic
Regarding the lineup that faced Emelec in Ecuador, coach “El Turco” Mohamed will have to make two changes. That’s because he lost the starting defensive midfielder Allan, sent off in the second half of the duel, and striker Ademir, who tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday (4).
With the new embezzlement, a possibility arises in the lineup: Otvio is relegated to the role of first defensive midfielder (the original); Caleb as second middle man; Rubens occupies the space on the left wing and Vargas replaces Ademir on the right. Another alternative is the entry of Eduardo Sasha in Rubens’ spot in the attack.
Defense can also have a change. Mariano, who came on in the second half of the match against Juventude after two away games, can regain his title on the right side.
Atltico Collection in partnership with Adidas
Emelec
Coach Ismael Rescalvo should promote a change in midfield to face Atltico. It is about the departure of the shipowner Cevallos for the entrance of Caicedo. Other than that, the formation of the first leg should be repeated.
The Ecuadorian team tries to improve the numbers in Brazilian territory. Emelec played 16 times in Brazil for Libertadores and was defeated on 15 occasions. Curiously, the only victory was in Mineiro, stage of the game with Galo.
On May 8, 2019, Cruzeiro’s mixed team lost 2-1 to the Ecuadorian team, in a match valid for the group stage of the continental competition.
ATLICO X EELEC
athletic
Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otvio, Caleb (Sasha) and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Rubens and Hulk
technician: Turkish Mohamed
Emelec
Ortiz; Carabal, Meja, Guevara and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastin Rodrguez and Caicedo; Pittn, Zapata and Cabeza
technician: Ismael Rescalvo
Reason: Copa Libertadores Round of 16 return game
Studio: miner
Date and time: Tuesday, July 5th, 7:15 pm
referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)
Assistants: Jorge Urrego (VEN) and Tulio Moreno (VEN)