Atltico welcomes Emelec in Mineiro and decides future in Copa Libertadores

decisive night for Atltico in the Copa Libertadores. From 19:15, in Mineiro, Galo will host Emelec, from Ecuador, to decide his life in the continental tournament. To advance to the quarterfinals in regular time, Alvinegro needs to beat the visiting team in front of their fans. The Giant of Pampulha is crowded for the confrontation.

Biggest unbeaten record for visitors in Libertadores 5 Vasco – Between 1998 and 2001, Vasco went ten straight matches without losing away from home in Libertadores. There were five wins and five draws, in a sequence that included the 1998 title, the team’s only one in the tournament. – photo: Disclosure 5 Boca Juniors – Before winning the first of their six Libertadores titles, Boca Juniors played ten straight away games without losing in the competition. Between 1966 and 1970, the Argentine team accumulated seven victories and three draws. – photo: Disclosure 3 Atltico – Continental champion in 2013, the alvinegro team has a great streak away from home. Between 2019 and 2022, Atltico accumulated 11 games without losing as a visitor in the Libertadores, with six wins and five draws. The sequence remains in effect. – photo: AFP 3 Flamengo – Two-time champion of America, the red-black team lives the third longest unbeaten series as a visitor in Libertadores. There are 11 straight matches without losing away from home, with eight wins and three draws between 2020 and 2022. The sequence is still in force. – photo: AFP 2 River Plate – The second longest unbeaten series as a visitor in the competition of the four-time continental champion. Between 2018 and 2019, the River Plate of coach Marcelo Gallardo went 12 matches without losing away from Monumental de Nez. There were four wins, eight draws and the title of the 2018 edition. – photo: AFP 1 Palmeiras – The three-time champion is the unbeaten visitor record in the history of the Copa Libertadores. It’s an impressive 18 straight games without losing away from home (13 wins and five draws). The series began in 2019 and continues to this day. In the period, the team won the tournament twice, in 2020 and 2021. – photo: AFP The first game, last week, in Guayaquil, ended in a 1-1 draw. The result was regretted by the Atlético fans, after all, Galo took the lead, missed great chances, took the tie in a penalty goal, had Allan sent off. and even saw Hulk, the team’s ace, miss a penalty in the final minutes in Ecuador.

As Libertadores no longer has the criterion of the goal scored as a visitor (rule that eliminated Galo in the 2021 semi-final against Palmeiras), a new draw will lead to the dispute for the spot in the next phase to the penalties. Whoever wins, leaves the Mineiro classified.

Atltico is betting on two historic retrospectives to do well tonight. In three games against Ecuadorians in BH, three victories: one against El Nacional, for the 1992 Copa Conmebol, and two against Independiente del Valle, for the 2016 and 2022 Libertadores.

Atltico’s performance at home in the Libertadores knockout In the first game of the round of 16 of 2000, Atltico hosted Athletico-PR in Mineiro. Galo won 1-0, a goal by Marques. In the return game, they lost 2-1, but qualified on penalties. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas In the first game of the 2000 quarterfinals, Atltico hosted Corinthians in Mineiro. Timo opened the scoring with Luizo, but Guilherme equalized. In the return game, Galo lost 2-1 and was eliminated. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas After winning the first leg of the 2013 round of 16 by 2-1, Atltico hosted So Paulo at Independência. Galo won 4-1 in the second game and advanced to the quarterfinals. J, three times, and Diego Tardelli scored. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico After tying the first leg of the 2013 quarterfinals by 2-2, Atltico hosted Tijuana at Independência. Galo trailed behind with a goal from Riascos, but Rver equalized in the first half. In addition to the final stage, Leonardo Silva committed a penalty. Victor saved Riascos’ charge with his left foot, secured a 1-1 draw and became a ‘saint’ for the white-and-white fans. – photo: Reuters In the 2013 semifinal, Atltico lost the first game to Newell’s Old Boys, from Argentina, 2-0. At Independencia, with goals from Bernard and Guilherme, Galo returned the score. In the penalties, Alvinegra victory by 3 to 2, with the right to the defense of Victor in the kick of Mxi Rodrguez. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the 2013 final, history repeated itself. Atltico lost the first game to Olimpia, in Paraguay, by 2 to 0. On the way back, in Mineiro, they returned the score with goals from J and Leonardo Silva. In the penalties, Galo won by 4 to 3 and won the unprecedented title of Libertadores. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico After losing the 2014 round of 16 first leg to Atltico Nacional, in Colombia, Atltico ended up eliminated at Independencia. Alvinegro took the lead, with a goal from Fernandinho, but took the tie in the 42nd minute, by Jefferson Duque, and ended up out of the tournament. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the round of 16 of the 2015 Libertadores, Atltico was twice behind in the score at Independência against Internacional, but sought a draw. Douglas Santos and Leonardo Silva, who was added to the second half, guaranteed the tie by 2 to 2. In the return game, Galo lost 3 to 1 and was eliminated. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico After the goalless draw in the first leg of the 2016 round of 16, in Argentina, Atltico welcomed Racing in a tense game at Independencia. Galo opened the scoring with Carlos, but Lisandro Lpez equalized in the initial stage. After a lot of struggle, Alvinegro scored the winning goal by 2 to 1 with Lucas Pratto and got the classification. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Atltico lost the first leg of the 2016 quarterfinals by 1-0 to So Paulo, away from home. In the return duel, at Independencia, they opened 2-0 quickly with Carlos and Cazares, but took a goal from Maicon and stayed only in the 2-1 triumph, being eliminated by the goal scored away from home. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Atltico lost the first game of the 2017 round of 16 to Jorge Wilstermann, in Bolivia, by 1-0. In the return game, in Mineiro, they tied for 0-0 and ended up eliminated. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the second qualifying phase of 2019, Atltico drew the first leg with Danubio, 2-2, in Uruguay. On the way back, at Independência, they won 3-2, with two goals from Ricardo Oliveira and one from Luan, and classification for the third phase. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the third knockout stage of Libertadores 2019, Atltico beat Defensor, in Uruguay, by 2-0. At Independencia, they drew 0-0 and secured their spot in the group stage. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico In the first game of the round of 16 of Libertadores 2021, Atltico and Boca Juniors were in a goalless draw in Argentina. In Mineiro, the score was repeated. In the penalty shootout, Galo won by 3 to 1, with a show from goalkeeper Everson, who defended two shots and fired the classification. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico After winning the first leg of the 2021 quarterfinals, against River Plate, 1-0, in Argentina, Atlético confirmed the classification at home. At Mineiro, Alvinegro won 3-0, with two goals from Zaracho (one with a bicycle) and one by Hulk (with cavadinha). – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In the 2021 semifinal, Atltico drew goalless with Palmeiras in the first game, in So Paulo. In Mineiro, Galo took the lead with Vargas, but took the draw from Dudu and was eliminated by the criterion of the goal scored as a visitor. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Another positive number is the performance of Galo as home team in the playoffs of Libertadores. In total, Atltico played 16 games, with eight wins and eight draws.

Mineiro will receive a large audience tonight. More than 46 thousand fans guaranteed their presence in the duel against Emelec. And defender Nathan Silva hopes that, with the strength of the crowd, Galo can stay alive in the Copa Libertadores.

“It’s anxiety, isn’t it? It’s already beating in the chest. Now, we prepare well to play a great match tomorrow, along with the athletican mass, who have been having a beautiful party. I hope you can go and support us so we can get this classification. “, said the defender.

Regarding the lineup that faced Emelec in Ecuador, coach “El Turco” Mohamed will have to make two changes. That’s because he lost the starting defensive midfielder Allan, sent off in the second half of the duel, and striker Ademir, who tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday (4).

With the new embezzlement, a possibility arises in the lineup: Otvio is relegated to the role of first defensive midfielder (the original); Caleb as second middle man; Rubens occupies the space on the left wing and Vargas replaces Ademir on the right. Another alternative is the entry of Eduardo Sasha in Rubens’ spot in the attack.

Atltico Collection in partnership with Adidas Defense can also have a change. Mariano, who came on in the second half of the match against Juventude after two away games, can regain his title on the right side.

Coach Ismael Rescalvo should promote a change in midfield to face Atltico. It is about the departure of the shipowner Cevallos for the entrance of Caicedo. Other than that, the formation of the first leg should be repeated.

The Ecuadorian team tries to improve the numbers in Brazilian territory. Emelec played 16 times in Brazil for Libertadores and was defeated on 15 occasions. Curiously, the only victory was in Mineiro, stage of the game with Galo.

On May 8, 2019, Cruzeiro’s mixed team lost 2-1 to the Ecuadorian team, in a match valid for the group stage of the continental competition.

Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otvio, Caleb (Sasha) and Nacho Fernndez; Vargas, Rubens and Hulk

technician: Turkish Mohamed

Ortiz; Carabal, Meja, Guevara and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastin Rodrguez and Caicedo; Pittn, Zapata and Cabeza

technician: Ismael Rescalvo

Reason: Copa Libertadores Round of 16 return game

Studio: miner

Date and time: Tuesday, July 5th, 7:15 pm

referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

Assistants: Jorge Urrego (VEN) and Tulio Moreno (VEN)

VAR: Julio Bascuan (CHI)