‘Baile no Morro’: how funk went viral before being released, surpassed famous artists and reached No. 1 | Song

It was hard enough to keep up with how quickly releases became hits in the era of TikTok. The new number 1 on the Brazilian chart takes this speed to another level: “Baile no morro” went viral before the official release, in a video of the MCs singing a preview of a snippet with friends.

In day May 27, 2022, the home video appeared on the Instagram channel of MCs from Minas Gerais Tairon and Vitin da Igrejinha, both 18 years old. It was just a way of creating anticipation for the release of “Baile do Morro”, in two weeks.

When the official track came out, on June 16, the chorus had already spread. The homemade version of the preview had already been used to track tens of thousands of videos on TikTok. It was just running to the embrace of success in the final version on streaming services.

On June 19, Tairon left Belo Horizonte for Criciúma (SC), where everyone was already singing the chorus: “I’m going back to enjoy the dance on the hill / She knows I’m crazy….”

It took just two more weeks, until July 1st, for “Baile no morro” to become the most played song on Spotify in Brazil. Tairon, Vitin and DJ Win surpassed well-known artists in the coveted number 1 nationally. They followed the path of the success of BH funk and the strength of the style on social networks.

‘Baile no Morro’: the preview and the hit

“Baile no morro” has a base full of small cuts of melodic instruments and vocals that oppose the romanticism of Tairon to the aggressiveness of Vitin da Igrejinha. The song follows the peculiar recipe of BH funk, already explained in the podcast g1 heard:

In 2021, the g1 told how a generation of musicians from Belo Horizonte created a “breezy” sound, full of unusual textures and climates, with new idols such as MCs Rick, Anjim and Zaquin.

There is already a new generation: Victor Maia, 18 years old, Vitin da Igrejinha, is sponsored by MC Rick. He became her manager and supporter – so much so that he appears in the preview video, singing the song in chorus along with MCs like Luan from BS and MC Braz.

Musicians have an artistic affinity that goes through “travelled” sounds. “It’s a delicate style to do. And it’s complex. Lots of melody, lots of timbres. It’s very ‘tangled’, and in the end it works out very well. That’s why BH is growing a lot”, says Windson Vascocelos de Souza, 21, the DJ win.

“In ‘Baile do Morro’ I mixed six different beats. There’s flute, kalimba, a lot of things to give that sound”, describes the DJ, who worked as a barber and started producing songs on the laptop he borrowed from his father in 2018.

Win met Victor Gabriel Soares, 18, MC Tairon, at Life Song production company. “I identify with the way he sings. It’s a sweet voice, easy to understand, that fits the melodies I make”, says the DJ.

Tairon started singing in 2019, but after meeting Win, he started to hit more hits. The biggest until then was “Kikando e me looking”, a partnership between the duo and MC Braz. The track came out in March 2022, has 40 million views on YouTube and is in 19th place on Spotify in Brazil.

2 of 3 MC Vitin da Igrejinha and MC Tairon — Photo: Publicity MC Vitin da Igrejinha and MC Tairon — Photo: Disclosure

One of the successes of “Kikando e me looking”, according to Tairon, was to have released a preview days before the official release. The practice is not uncommon, especially in funk and rap. The Bahian MC Teto, for example, became the biggest trap sensation of 2021 with previews of his tracks.

The success of “Kikando” encouraged Tairon to do his best in the preview of “Baile no morro”. “I tagged it with the guys – Rick, Braz, Luan from BS, a lot of people. It got really crazy, we released it on Instagram, it started to go viral, then everyone already knew how to sing”, he describes.

“Tairon had been getting it right since last year and knew how to seize the moment. In the midst of so much forced content, the video with friends makes fans feel represented”, analyzes Léo Souza, director of Life Song.

“People started posting videos on TikTok with the audio of the preview. We saw that it works better this way: from the bottom up. The videos spread among the common audience until they reach the big influencers”, describes Léo.

“This preview was the differential of the song”, confirms Letícia Merida, from the team specialized in funk at ONErpm, a company that takes care of the distribution and marketing of the musicians of “Baile no morro”.

“We met Tairon in May of last year and started working on his networks, to increase the bond with the public. We saw that they understood the task well.”

Success overturns a TikTok cliché: it’s not just dances that catch on. The appeal of the preview was to see the funker friends singing along to the chorus, without choreography. “It was something spontaneous, which does not seem like a marketing action”, analyzes Letícia.

Read more: Artists complain about pressure from record labels for artificial viral on TikTok

Having a song already known and requested by the public before the release is the dream of any distributor. “(Streaming platforms) see that they have an audience, that there is interest”. Then it’s easy to get into playlists and quickly climb the charts, like “Baile no morro”.

Of course, all this has to come along with the musical appeal. The striking vocals of Tairon and Vitin and the original sound of BH’s beat in Win’s hands do the trick. “The success of the song shows that Minas Gerais funk is increasingly solid”, says Letícia.

In addition to “Baile no Morro” and “Kikando e me observando”, the current top 50 of Brazil also has “Gostosinho tu cai”, by MC Pepeu, and “Simplesmente ela”, by MC Gabzin.

Another BH hit that rises fast is “The Power of This Girl”, by MC Gabzin. The track is in the 66th position of Spotify, entered the repertoire of the carioca Poze do Rodo and has already been sung in videos by Pernambuco João Gomes and Ryan SP from São Paulo. Piercing the bubble is what it is.