Balenciaga: haute couture show welcomes stars on catwalk in France – Vogue

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After many rumours, Kim Kardashian crossed the catwalk today Balenciaga during the brand’s second haute couture show in Paris. The look of the influencer, businesswoman and (now) couture model was a not-so-basic black dress.

The brand’s stellar casting also included Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid. In the audience, daughter North West was present in the front row next to her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Dua Lipa stole the show with a bright yellow dress and side train.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kidman, on the other hand, focused all eyes as she walked down the catwalk in a metallic dress.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Naomi Campbell also shined with a satin maximalist look.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Bella Hadid, meanwhile, crossed the catwalk in a satin green dress with a center bow at the neckline.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

One of the most anticipated moments in the haute couture shows, the Balenciaga bride crossed the catwalk with a dramatic performance and slow steps.

In the dress of the moment, which closed the brand’s second couture presentation, the maximalist flared skirt and veil were covered in embroidery – all very different from the bride at Demna’s couture debut last year, with a minimalist look that evoked creations from the Cristóbal Balenciaga himself, in 1967.

Balenciaga Parade (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Check out more photos from the event:

Street style during couture week in Paris (Photo: Phil Oh / @mrstreetpeeper)

Street style during couture week in Paris (Photo: Phil Oh / @mrstreetpeeper)

Street style during couture week in Paris (Photo: Phil Oh / @mrstreetpeeper)

Street style during couture week in Paris (Photo: Phil Oh / @mrstreetpeeper)

Street style during couture week in Paris (Photo: Phil Oh / @mrstreetpeeper)

Offset at the Balenciaga show (Photo: Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga show (Photo: Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Bella Hadid at the Balenciaga show (Photo: Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga show (Photo: Getty Images For Balenciaga)

North West and Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga show (Photo: Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Amber Valletta at the Balenciaga show (Photo: Getty Images For Balenciaga)

