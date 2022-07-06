Balenciaga: haute couture show welcomes stars on catwalk in France – Vogue

After many rumours, Kim Kardashian crossed the catwalk today Balenciaga during the brand’s second haute couture show in Paris. The look of the influencer, businesswoman and (now) couture model was a not-so-basic black dress.

The brand’s stellar casting also included Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid. In the audience, daughter North West was present in the front row next to her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Dua Lipa stole the show with a bright yellow dress and side train.

Kidman, on the other hand, focused all eyes as she walked down the catwalk in a metallic dress.

Naomi Campbell also shined with a satin maximalist look.

Bella Hadid, meanwhile, crossed the catwalk in a satin green dress with a center bow at the neckline.

One of the most anticipated moments in the haute couture shows, the Balenciaga bride crossed the catwalk with a dramatic performance and slow steps.

In the dress of the moment, which closed the brand’s second couture presentation, the maximalist flared skirt and veil were covered in embroidery – all very different from the bride at Demna’s couture debut last year, with a minimalist look that evoked creations from the Cristóbal Balenciaga himself, in 1967.

Check out more photos from the event:

