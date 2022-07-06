Belletti should take Alex’s place in charge of So Paulo’s Under-20

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Until January of this year, Belletti was part of Cruzeiro’s fixed technical commission, but was released by Ronaldo’s management. So Paulo already has a name set to be Alex’s success as coach of the U-20 team. This is Juliano Belletti, five-time world champion with the Brazilian Team as a tricolor athlete and who until the end of last year was at Cruzeiro, as a technical assistant.

The board of the São Paulo tricolor has already opened talks with the former right-back, but the deal is not yet closed, as learned by Gazeta Esportiva.

Belletti has the CBF Pro Licensing course and will have the mission to continue the work of Alex – who has already informed the board that he will not remain in So Paulo after the end of his contract, which expires in December this year.

in front of the U-20, Alex led So Paulo to the semifinals of the 2022 Cup and a great decision in the Brazilian Championship in the category, losing the title to Internacional. In addition, he also contributed to the revelation of some names for the professional team, such as Pablo Maia, Luizo, Lucas Beraldo, Moreira, Juan and Caio.

Kak was being considered for the position, as he has been preparing to be a coach, but the fact that he prioritizes the completion of the UEFA football management course (which will only happen in November) ended up making it impossible for him to arrive in Cotia.

Belletti on Cruise

Belleti arrived at Cruzeiro in September 2020 to occupy the position of director of international business. In February 2021, by decision of President Srgio Rodrigues, he became a permanent technical assistant for Felipe Conceio’s commission.