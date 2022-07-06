Benedetto contradicted coach and asked to beat Boca’s fifth penalty

The defeat to Corinthians heavily punished forward Darío “Pipa” Benedetto. In his 100th game for Boca Juniors, he left Bombonera with nothing and with the shame of being the villain of the elimination for Corinthians.

In addition to errors in normal time (a head-to-head chance and a penalty kick), his string of bad decisions included a coaching staff pick. Before the charges, it was decided that he would take the third penalty in yesterday’s decision against Corinthians. This was the list drawn up by Juan Krupoviesa, assistant to coach Sebastián Battaglia.

Benedetto would take the third, and Villa the fifth. By a request from the striker, there was a reversal, with Villa taking the third charge, and Benedetto, after his request, taking the one who could close the series.

In the end, Villa and Benedetto were wrong.

Coach Sebastián Battaglia was heavily criticized for allowing the change after shirt 9’s mistake in normal time.

At the press conference after the match, he argued saying that he trusted the confidence conveyed by Benedetto, who was convincing in requesting the exchange.

In the analysis after the defeat in Buenos Aires, they remembered the 2004 Libertadores semifinal between River x Boca. technician xeneize from then on, Carlos Bianchi accepted the request of two juveniles to take the penalties, and both got it right.

This time, the medallion Benedetto, the most famous and expensive player in the squad, wanted to do the same and failed.