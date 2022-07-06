best deals

On July 26 this year, it will be the turn of Juiz de Fora (Regional Airport of Zona da Mata) to win direct flights to Guarulhos Airport.

Montes Claros, in the North of Minas, is the 51st domestic destination to receive commercial flights from LATAM Brazil. This Tuesday (5/7) the largest city in the North of Minas received the Airbus A320 from the company that took off from Guarulhos Airport. Montes Claros has direct flights from Azul to Belo Horizonte (Confins) and Gol connects the city with Guarulhos Airport.

LATAM debut in Zona da MATA

On the 26th of July of this year it will be the turn of Juiz de Fora (Regional Airport of Zona da Mata) to win direct flights to Guarulhos Airport. In Zona da Mata, Azul offers nonstop flights to Campinas and Gol, through a partnership with VoePass, it makes a direct connection with Guarulhos Airport.

Those traveling in August will find air tickets from Montes Claros to Guarulhos’ airport for R$486, and from Juiz de Fora (Zona da Mata) to Guarulhos for R$417. In this post our team found air tickets for R$421 from Belo Horizonte to Guarulhos, and from Uberlândia to Guarulhos for R$503. See more offers at the end of this post.

Round-trip airfare with taxes included

Arrival in Sao Paulo

Check out more photos of the LATAM flight in Montes Claros

On the inaugural flight, passengers watched the ribbon cut with a welcome from Douglas Cabrera Lopes, commercial strategy manager at LATAM Brazil, who marked the beginning of the route before boarding. In addition, during the flight, passengers received a sweet candy from Minas Gerais as a gift, to send them to their new destination.

Photos: Bia Foschini