Best value cell phone of 2022 from each brand

Finding a good and cheap cell phone these days is a complicated task, as prices have increased a lot in recent years. But there are some companies that make the search process easier, either by lowering the prices of old smartphones or by launching models with specific improvements just to not make it too expensive.

In the last few months, I had the opportunity to test many smartphones from big brands and some stood out precisely for their great cost-benefit ratio. That’s why I decided to prepare this guide to help you find the most interesting device from each manufacturer.

For this article, I have separated the chosen ones according to these four brands that officially sell in our market: Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and Apple. All models were tested by the team of analysts at Canaltechwhich I am a part of.

Samsung’s best value for money phone

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

I’ve said it in other texts, but it bears repeating: the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the best value for money from Samsung today. The device was launched in September 2021 a little expensive, costing BRL 3,499, but now it can be found for around BRL 1,800, a decrease of almost 50%.

And the smartphone is excellent by intermediate standards. Launched as an enhanced version of the popular Galaxy A52 5G, the Galaxy A52s 5G features the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, the same as the new Galaxy A73 5G, plus 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and the promise of Android updates until 2025. .

The Galaxy A52s 5G is interesting because it has similar hardware to the current A73 5G (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

It’s no exaggeration to say that it still runs virtually everything available on the Play Store with ease, whether it’s social networks, messengers, editors and heavier games. Of course, it doesn’t quite rival high-end models, but it delivers plenty of performance for most people.

On screen, we have a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, one of the best you will see in an intermediate cell phone today. The body is identical to the A52 brother, including water resistance and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the A52s 5G has not changed from the A52 either, so we have a great 64 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, 12 MP ultrawide with a 123º angle, 5 MP macro and a 32 MP front lens.

In short, it’s an excellent device for the price, and if you’re into Samsung’s mid-range devices, it’s worth the investment, at least while the brand still officially sells it.

Motorola’s Best Value Phone

Motorola Moto G71 5G

On the Motorola side, the Motorola Moto G71 is the one that delivers more for less. It is one of the first phones in the line to adopt an OLED screen instead of an IPS LCD, so it’s already on the right path to get closer to the Samsung Galaxy A line in the Brazilian market.

Since I mentioned the screen, let me say that it is one of the best that Motorola has ever produced for the Motorola Moto G line. It has 6.4 inches with OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution, resulting in great pixel density, good sharpness, vivid colors and deep blacks.

The Moto G71 is a very competent 5G intermediary (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Unfortunately, it didn’t come with an increased refresh rate, something that has become commonplace on most devices. But the multimedia experience with it is still great, whether to consume videos, read on the web or play games.

The Moto G71 already comes with 5G and a satisfactory performance for the category. According to the tests of Canaltechit was possible to run titles like Genshin Impact with some graphic reduction, in addition to Asphalt 9 with high quality. In day-to-day tasks, on the other hand, it does not disappoint with 6 GB of RAM.

Where Motorola’s handset can disappoint a little is in the camera. The 50 MP main is the best and delivers good photographs, but the ultrawide and macro ones don’t do a good job in general, lacking in colors and definition.

If you don’t have much focus on cameras, and you like Motorola devices, the G71 can be a good option as it costs around R$1,700.

Xiaomi’s best value for money phone

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is one of Xiaomi’s best mid-range phones. It has glass on the back cover and aluminum on the sides, but it doesn’t have water and dust resistance, which is a shame. At least the Chinese brand guarantees splash protection.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G’s screen is also excellent by mid-range standards. It is 6.7 inches with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which can be adjusted to a minimum of 60 Hz. Overall, it brings great brightness, nice resolution and very vivid colors.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a long name but good specs (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

In terms of performance, Xiaomi’s phone is very similar to the Moto G71 5G as it features the Snapdragon 695 5G, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. This means that it should also run heavy games with some graphics reduction, but it can handle some titles at most.

The great differential of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the photographic department. The 108 MP main camera has great color balance and plenty of sharpness. The 8 MP ultrawide, on the other hand, delivers good color balance, but lower resolution.

Another highlight of Xiaomi’s cell phone is the battery, but mainly its charging. It supports 67 W of power, which can recharge the device in less than an hour. And best of all, the brand sends the charger in the box.

Apple’s best value for money phone

iPhone 11

Apple is the most expensive cell phone brand in Brazil and its products cost no less than R$2,500. However, if you’re a fan of Apple or simply want to enter the company’s ecosystem, the iPhone 11 is the best “value for money” at the moment.

First of all, let me clarify that I don’t think the iPhone 11 is a cheap smartphone. But, in Apple’s portfolio, it is the one that delivers the most costing “less”. The main differential of the cell phone is the performance with the A13 Bionic chipset combined with the iOS system.

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s “value for money” for 2022 (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Even with almost three years on the market, Apple’s smartphone is still great for any task, including beating the latest high-end Android models like the S21. The only absence that some people may lack is 5G, as the technology only arrived on the iPhone 12.

In cameras, the iPhone 11 also does very well and can be the gateway for those who produce content. Its two 12 MP cameras work very well on social networks such as Instagram and TikTok.

There are some details that I don’t really like about the iPhone 11. The LCD screen and the system interface are the main “issues”, in my opinion. However, overall it is a good phone to enter Apple’s ecosystem spending “little”. And I put it in quotes because R$3,500 is considered “affordable” for an iPhone.