‘Beyond Illusion’: Joaquim confronts Davi and tries to resume his engagement with Isadora | come around

“So you survived the train accident,” David will say, tense and surprised.
Davi stands in front of the real Rafael in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
After the unexpected meeting with Rafael, Davi and Joaquim will have a decisive conversation at the weaving plant. Joaquim will ask for back the documents that prove he robbed the factory so he wouldn’t hand David over to the police. The magician will tell his rival the whole story of Elisa’s (Larissa Manoela) death. He will not believe and will send David away. He, of course, will refuse.
“So how are we? I’m in your hand. You’re on mine. What happens now?” asks the magician.
“Certainly my godfather would not let me go to prison. At most, I would get a suspension. As for you… I can even hear the whistle of the train that will take you back to São Paulo in handcuffs”, says Joaquim, laughing in Davi’s face.
Joaquim will feel victorious over David in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
And Joaquim will not stop there. After discovering Davi’s true identity, he will feel free to try to resume his engagement with Isadora (Larissa Manoela), who ended it so he wouldn’t go to prison.
“I ended the engagement because I was afraid of getting hurt, but I found that being away from you is the biggest wound that can exist. You are the woman of my life. Come back to me, Isadora?”
Isadora is surprised by Joaquim’s request in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
It remains to be seen if Isadora will accept to return with Joaquim… Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
