Binance restores deposits in reais via Pix in Brazil

In the last few hours, Binance reestablished deposits in reais via Pix on the platform, already through the new partnership with Latam Gateway, announced on June 24th after breaking with the digital bank Capitual, which until then had intermediated Pix operations for the company. broker. Withdrawals remain suspended and are expected to resume “soon,” the cryptocurrency exchange said in a note to InfoMoney CoinDesk.

Latam Gateway adopts a model similar to the former partner Binance, using bank accounts hosted on a third party that is in fact licensed with the Central Bank to access the Pix network. While Capitual handled accounts in Acesso Soluções de Pagamentos, Latam Gateway uses Banco BS2, formerly Bonsucesso, to process operations in the BC payment system.

Latam Gateway is an electronic money issuer with a payment account without authorization from the Central Bank, but which, by law, can operate under the transitional regime. Because it processes a low volume of transactions, the company does not yet qualify for the BC Payments Institution license. According to experts consulted by the report, if the ceiling volume is reached, they will be obliged to ask the regulator for approval. When contacted, Latam Gateway did not respond to a request for comment.

In a note, Binance informs that the integration process with the new payments partner is ongoing and “will be 100% completed soon, when transactions (deposits and withdrawals) will be fully normalized”. In tests conducted by the report, a deposit of reais via Pix took a few seconds to be cleared in the exchange account.

While withdrawals are not resumed, the company continues to recommend P2P (selling crypto to third parties within the platform) and “sell to card” options, which settles cryptos to a Visa card. The alternatives were more hidden, but they are now offered as soon as the user tries to withdraw in reais on the exchange through the application.

Amid the crisis, Binance lost territory in Brazil in June. According to a survey by the Cointrader Monitor platform, which consults data provided by exchanges via API, the brokerage headed by Changpeng “CZ” Zhao recorded 46.22% of the Bitcoin buying and selling volume in the country last month, down from 51.82% of the previous month.

Still, the exchange maintains its leadership by hand – at last count, the company with the second highest volume was BitPreço, with 15.52% of market share.

understand the case

Binance has not offered withdrawals in reais via Pix since June 17, when it announced the breakup of a one-year and eight-month partnership with Capitual, which until then operated exchange customer transactions via Access, a group company. Méliuz (CASH3).

The crypto exchange said at the time that it would take legal action against Capitual, who in turn accuses the exchange of failing to comply with a Central Bank mandate to individualize user accounts. The exchanges Kucoin and Huobi, which use the same services as the Brazilian fintech, would have complied with the requirement, but Binance did not.

Later, it came to light that the founder of Capitual would be involved in the Gas Consultoria case, a company founded by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “Pharaoh of Bitcoin”. Last week, Folha de S.Paulo revealed that, even in prison, Glaidson would have authorized R$ 228 million in transactions through a company that has Guilherme Silva Nunes, one of the founders of the former partner of Binance, as a partner.

Yesterday, Valor Econômico newspaper pointed out that the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) ordered the blocking of BRL 451.6 million from Capitual’s accounts – the amounts would be from Binance customers. The process, however, runs under judicial secrecy.

According to Binance, the “company’s actions conflict with its values”, and guarantees that it “has taken all necessary and reasonable measures in relation to Capitual to protect users and their resources and ensure that they are not adversely affected by the change” of provider. of payments.

