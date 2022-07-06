Black Panther 2 | Tenoch Huerta reacts to Namor’s visual leak

Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) will play Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in recent days, promotional art has revealed his look to the public.

The actor finally reacted in a publication on social networks, sharing an image of the Mermaid Man, from Sponge Bob.

“Images of Tenoch leaked…”

Namor will undergo important changes in its origin. Instead of the traditional version in Atlantis, the anti-hero will appear in a historic and submerged city of Mexican culture, in the Central American region.

Marvel Studios’ intention is not to have a strong comparison with DC’s Aquaman.

For those who don’t know, it’s a creation of Bill Everettappearing for the first time in the marvel comics #1 (October 1939). dating is the mutated son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis.

Their alliances involve the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and, mainly, the Illuminati.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scheduled for November, with Ryan Coogler in the direction.

The cast will have Letitia Wright (Death on the Nile) as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o (The 355 Agents) as Nakia, Winston Duke (Double change) like M’Baku, Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) as General Okoye, Angela Bassett (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman (Sherlock) as Everett Ross.