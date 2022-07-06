BMW R18 has a Harley-Davidson look and arrives in Brazil in 2022

THE BMW Motorrad take advantage of the recent wave of motorcycle releases in Brazil, and announces another novelty. THE R 18 is confirmed to arrive in the country this year. The Bavarian brand did not give a deadline, but the landing should take place in the last quarter of 2022. With retro style and the most powerful boxer engine in the automaker’s history, the R 18 has a 1,800-cc, 2-cylinder, four-valve engine, in addition to block and transmission (6-speed automatic) made of aluminum. The cruiser also has an air and oil cooling system.

In numbers, the R 18 generates 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm. Maximum torque is 16.1 mkgf, available from 3,000 rpm. According to BMW, it takes 4.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. The maximum speed is 180 km/h. For more lightness and style, the bike has several hand-polished aluminum components. According to the brand, the model allows customization. However, the products in question are still unknown. For information, abroad, the R 18 (launched in 2020) is well accepted and even has an expanded range with four versions.

Style

At first, the bike was inspired by the BMW R 5 from the 1930s. You can tell by the visual features, such as the drop-shaped tank and the round headlight. Even the black paint with white stripes comes from the veteran’s heritage. And if the style has a vintage feel, the content is fully connected to the 21st century. As standard, the bike offers, for example, hill start assistant, reverse gear, cruise control, in addition to the Rain, Rock and Roll.

Harley-Davidson/Disclosure

It should be noted that in Germany, R 18 starts from 32,966 euros (just over R$ 182 thousand, in direct conversion). Your competitor, Harley-Davidson Low Rider S (pictured above), around here, costs between R$ 104,100 and R$ 106,300, depending on the color. That, finally, can give indications of the prices of the newcomer of BMW in the national market.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.