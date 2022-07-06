Bolsonarista businessman deletes post that supported Pedro Guimarães – 07/05/2022 – Panel SA

The Bolsonarista businessmen most present on social media kept silent about the case of Pedro Guimarães, who lost the position of president of Caixa after accusations of sexual harassment, even after Bolsonaro himself spoke about it this Tuesday (5).
Even Winston Ling, former director of the Miss contest, backed off and decided to delete a message insinuating comparisons between women that he had published on the internet last week to support Guimarães.
This Tuesday, at an event with supporters, Bolsonaro made a brief comment about Guimarães.
“The president of Caixa was removed, is that answered? Or rather, he asked for leave, okay?”, said the president.
Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Gilmara Santos
