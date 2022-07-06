Bolsonaro mocks request from servers for salary readjustment

posted on 07/05/2022 18:34



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked request for readjustment of servers – (credit: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked, this Tuesday (5/7), the request of servers for him to grant a salary readjustment. “Just say where you have the money,” he said.

The statement was given to a supporter on the way out of Palácio da Alvorada. The man introduced himself as a truck driver and complained about the application of fines by the Federal Highway Police.

“Not all of them, but there are people doing it there, I have information. It’s just that they want a salary readjustment. I give them a readjustment, for everyone, just say where the money is,” Bolsonaro said. “It’s unfortunate to do something mean to you to try to pressure me, a mean thing to do,” he added.

The government was analyzing the possibility of granting a linear adjustment of 5% to civil servants. However, in June, the president said that there will be no salary increase this year.

Bolsonaro initially wanted to direct the resources to agents of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the Penitentiary Department. But the granting of a readjustment generated pressure from other sectors of the civil service.