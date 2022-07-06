Bolsonaro uses possession in Caixa to repeat empty attacks and challenge the TSE

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, to make baseless attacks on the electoral system.

Bolsonaro returned this Tuesday 5th to challenge the Superior Electoral Court and to question, without presenting evidence, the electronic voting machines.

The closed ceremony took place at Caixa Cultural and was attended, among others, by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

“(Minister Edson) Fachin said that audits do not serve to change the electoral result. What are they for? what is at stake? Can you believe the system?” he asked. And he amended the provocation: “They said that anyone who suspects (of the polls) will have their registration revoked. I suspect!”

At the end of May, TSE minister Alexandre de Moraes, the next president of the Court, stated that the candidate who propagates fake news on social networks capable of influencing voters must have their registration revoked.

“Fraudulent news disseminated by social networks that influence the voter will lead to the cancellation of the registration of the one who broadcast it”, said the magistrate during an institutional event. “The Electoral Justice is prepared to fight digital militias.”