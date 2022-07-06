Borrowed trio returns to training for Corinthians on Thursday; know when athletes can act

Corinthians will have the reinforcement of three players in their training from Thursday. Midfielder Ramiro, midfielder Mateus Vital and striker Nathan Palafoz join the rest of the athletes from the Parque São Jorge club to join Vítor Pereira’s coaching staff.

The trio was loaned out during the last European/Asian season, which began between July and August of last year and ended in May of this year. After having a vacation to fulfill their contract, they join the rest of the cast – most of them return from Argentina on Wednesday.

Ramiro was at Al-Wasl in the United Arab Emirates. A starter in the 34 games he played for the team during the season, the player scored two goals and gave six assists with the Arab team’s shirt – his contract is valid until December this year.

Vital, in turn, was on loan at Panathinaikos, from Greece. After a good start, he ended up losing space over time, he was more reserve than starter in 40 games for the Greeks. In all, he has scored three goals and provided one assist – he has a contract until December 2023.

Nathan, the only one who has yet to debut for the professional team, played for two years at Racing de Ferrol, in the Spanish third division. In the 36 duels he played for the team, he scored six goals, but was unable to move up the division. He has a contract with Corinthians until December 2023.

The three join Bruno Méndez, who returned at the end of last month after defending Internacional. They can be used from the 18th of July, when the transfer window reopens – Timão plays on the 20th of July, against Coritiba.

