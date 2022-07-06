Botafogo makes a new consultation for Rafael Carioca, but a fine is an obstacle; Luiz Gustavo is not coming

Looking for reinforcements in the second window, the Botafogo made a new query about the possibility of hiring the steering wheel Rafael Carioca33 years old, who works in the tigers, from Mexico. The information is from journalist Matheus Medeiros, from “Canal do Medeiros”.

But there are obstacles that make negotiation difficult, especially in relation to the termination fine. Declared a Botafogo fan, Rafael Carioca has a contract with Tigres until June next year, and the alvinegra board wants to avoid paying for the transfer.

Luiz Gustavo refused to play for Botafogo

Also according to Matheus Medeiros, Luiz Gustavo – another experienced midfielder who was in the crosshairs – rejected Botafogo. With stints in the Brazilian national team, the 34-year-old has one more year on his contract with Fenerbahcewho would have proposed a salary reduction.

This Tuesday, journalist Jorge Nicola reported that Botafogo made a proposal to midfielder Júnior Urso, 33, of Orlando City (USA). As the news suggests, the search for an experienced head of field is considered a priority by Glorioso’s board of directors.