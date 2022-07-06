Brazil ends first half with 15% drop in new car sales | Globo newspaper

According to a survey by the National Federation of Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) released this Tuesday (5), the vehicle sector had a fall of more than 15% in new car sales in the first half of this year.

Among cars and light commercial vehicles, in the first six months of this year, just over 850 thousand units were sold. About 150 thousand less than in the same period last year.

When this account is made monthly, the drop in June, compared to May, is 5.42%.

Fenabrave justifies that this reduction in relation to May is due to the June holiday, which reduced the number of days with open dealerships.

According to the vehicle market specialist, Murilo Brigante, the sector has a very low stock of some models. He explains that the lack of inputs – mainly imported semiconductors – which has been a problem for almost two years, will continue to impact the sale and production of new vehicles here in Brazil.