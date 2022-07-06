Brazil has 67 cell phone models compatible with 5G; see list | Technology

Currently, 67 smartphone models are compatible with 5G in Brazil. As of this Wednesday (6), the fifth generation of mobile internet will be available in the country, starting with the city of Brasília.
São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa will be the next cities to receive 5G and, by September, all Brazilian capitals should have access to the technology.
To enjoy the high speed and low latency of 5G, however, you must have a device compatible with the network. At the moment, 67 smartphones of this type have already been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), a necessary step for legal sale in Brazil.
Most 5G-compatible cell phones in the country are from Samsung, which has 25 different models. Motorola offers 14 options with 5G, against 9 from Apple and 8 from Xiaomi. Asus, Realme, HMD Global, Lenovo, Positivo and TCL also sell 5G-compatible smartphones in Brazil. Below, check out the complete list, which has models already sold in the country and others authorized for sale soon:
Samsung cell phones with 5G in Brazil
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy A13 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy S22+ 5G
- Galaxy S22 5G
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
Motorola cell phones with 5G in Brazil
- Motorola Edge 30 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Moto G52 5G
- Moto G200
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G71
- Moto G60 5G
- Moto G G100
- Moto G82 5G
Apple cell phones with 5G in Brazil
- iPhone SE 2022
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
Xiaomi cell phones with 5G in Brazil
- Xiaomi 12
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
Asus cell phones with 5G in Brazil
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
Realme cell phones with 5G in Brazil
- really GT 2 Pro
- realme GT Master Edition
- really 9 Pro+