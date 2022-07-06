Brazil has 67 cell phone models compatible with 5G; see list | Technology

Disclosure / Samsung – 05.12.2022 Galaxy S20 FE 5G is one of the models compatible with the network in Brazil

Currently, 67 smartphone models are compatible with 5G in Brazil. As of this Wednesday (6), the fifth generation of mobile internet will be available in the country, starting with the city of Brasília.

São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa will be the next cities to receive 5G and, by September, all Brazilian capitals should have access to the technology.

To enjoy the high speed and low latency of 5G, however, you must have a device compatible with the network. At the moment, 67 smartphones of this type have already been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), a necessary step for legal sale in Brazil.

Most 5G-compatible cell phones in the country are from Samsung, which has 25 different models. Motorola offers 14 options with 5G, against 9 from Apple and 8 from Xiaomi. Asus, Realme, HMD Global, Lenovo, Positivo and TCL also sell 5G-compatible smartphones in Brazil. Below, check out the complete list, which has models already sold in the country and others authorized for sale soon:

Samsung cell phones with 5G in Brazil

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy S22+ 5G

Galaxy S22 5G

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Motorola cell phones with 5G in Brazil

Motorola Edge 30 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Moto G52 5G

Moto G200

Moto G50 5G

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G71

Moto G60 5G

Moto G G100

Moto G82 5G

Apple cell phones with 5G in Brazil

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

Xiaomi cell phones with 5G in Brazil

Xiaomi 12

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Asus cell phones with 5G in Brazil

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Realme cell phones with 5G in Brazil

really GT 2 Pro

realme GT Master Edition

really 9 Pro+

HDM Global cellular with 5G in Brazil

Lenovo cell phone with 5G in Brazil

Positivo cell phone with 5G in Brazil

TCL cell phone with 5G in Brazil