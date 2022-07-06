Brazil records moving average of 228 deaths from Covid, with the biggest upward trend since February | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (5) 393 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 672,494 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 228 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +84% which represents the biggest high recorded since Feb 10th (when pointing to +85%), and indicates uptrend for the 12th day in a row.

Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins recorded no deaths on the last day. The state of Santa Catarina has not released an update on cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 74,528 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,610,830 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 57,678+42% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (18 states): TO, SE, MA, CE, GO, AL, MS, MG, PI, PR, ES, SP, RJ, RS, PB, MT, RN, RO

TO, SE, MA, CE, GO, AL, MS, MG, PI, PR, ES, SP, RJ, RS, PB, MT, RN, RO In stability (4 states and the DF): PE, AC, RR, AM, DF

PE, AC, RR, AM, DF Falling (3 states): PA, BA, AP

PA, BA, AP No new data released (1 state): SC

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

