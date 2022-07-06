Brazilian court blocks BRL 450 million from Binance customers

The situation involving Binance and Capitual becomes increasingly complex. The Justice of the State of São Paulo blocked on Friday (30th) more than R$ 450 million from the company’s accounts, which intermediates the crypto platform with banks. This forced the cryptocurrency exchange to stop withdrawals from users of the organization. According to the website Valor, the money belongs to Brazilian customers.

Binance, responsible for trading around US$ 50 billion (R$ 250 billion) daily around the world, has been financially “locked in” in Brazil since the 17th, when Capitual, fintech responsible for the company’s financial operations in the country, stopped carrying out the deposit and withdrawal transactions of more than 4 million Brazilian users.

Capitual stated that the decision to “block” the exchange was due to Binance, which is based in Lithuania, not meeting the requests imposed by Brazilian rules. The financial institution claims that it was not for that reason, but to meet the requirements of the Central Bank.

According to the broker’s former financial partner, the Central Bank requested that customer accounts be individualized. At the time, Binance operations were registered in the name of Capitual itself.

Binance defended itself by saying that none of those involved, both the exchange and Capitual as well as the clients, are regulated by the Central Bank, and that there is no determination that requires the opening of individual accounts.

In Binance’s view, what actually exists is an order for fintech Acesso Bank, the institution that connects the brokerage and Capitual, to detail the methods adopted to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

According to Binance, this is no reason for Capitual not to comply with what was signed in the contract and block the platform’s accounts, preventing the institution from offering withdrawals and deposits to its customers here in Brazil.

Agreement between Capitual and Binance

The termination of the contract between the two companies was announced by the brokerage on June 24, after the Central Bank sent a notification to Capitual. According to Binance, the financial institution is to blame for the contractual termination, and requested the return of the amounts held by the bank.

Capitual defends itself by indicating that the brokerage firm was aware of the new rules imposed by the Central Bank; and that she decided not to conform to the guidelines; therefore, it cannot declare that the Brazilian organization has not complied with.

The decision by the São Paulo Court to block the money ensures that the values ​​are protected, and that customers will be able to recover their values ​​when the case is closed.

Decline in turnover

A report released by Cointrader Monitor, a Brazilian platform for analyzing and monitoring Bitcoin prices, revealed that due to the “blocking” of withdrawal and deposit services faced by Binance since June 17, there was a significant drop in the financial volume traded on the Bitcoin platform. company.

From June 1 to 15, the brokerage was responsible for trading 11,722.40 Bitcoin, a number that corresponds to 53.81% of national operations. From June 16 to 30, this number dropped to 6,662.34, or 37.04%, of the total volume traded in the country; a drop of more than 30%.

Binance highlighted that the integration process with the new payments partner, Latam Gateway, is ongoing and will be completed soon, when transactions (deposits and withdrawals) should be fully normalized.

The entire process takes place in legal secrecy, but excerpts from the legal process involving Binance and Capitual have been published in the Official Gazette.

