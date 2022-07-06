Brazilian inflation remains high and is already the 4th highest among G20 countries

A new OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) report shows that among the world’s largest economies, Brazil has the fourth highest inflation. Only Turkey, Argentina and Russia had higher rates in the period covering the last 12 months until May 2022.

The average for all G20 countries was 8.8% in May, representing an increase from 8.5% in April. While in Brazil the indexes were at 11.7%, a deceleration of the upward trend, but still with a high percentage.

In the countries with the biggest price increases, Turkey had a rate of 73.5%, Argentina with 60.7% and Russia with 17.1%, with the Russian country being the only one that was not in the report of the OECD and the data are part of the country’s own statistics service.

High inflation, however, is a worldwide phenomenon. In the entire planet, only in Colombia, Japan, Luxembourg and the Netherlands inflation has not increased.

The indicator is on the rise around the world, pulled by the shortage of industry, the war in Ukraine and the uncertainties regarding the pandemic. On the other hand, the internal factors, which make Brazil above average, are the devaluation of the real, a troubled political scenario and the distrust of investors.

The annual rate of consumer inflation, called CPI, among the countries that make up the OECD, accelerated to 9.6% in May, reaching the highest level since August 1988, according to a statement released today by the Organization. In April, the region’s annual CPI had been 9.2%. The rise was mainly driven by energy prices among member countries and stood at 35.4% in May.

The Central Bank of Brazil has already officially admitted that the inflation target will not be able to be met in 2022 for the second consecutive time. In June, the BC raised the Selic rate, which is the economy’s basic interest rate, to 13.25% per year, the highest level since 2016 to try to curb inflation. And the trend should be for the interest rate to remain high.