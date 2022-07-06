Brazilian is confirmed in Big Brother USA; prize is worth more than R$ 4 million – Zoeira

the paulista Indy Santos31, was confirmed in the cast of the 24th season of Big Brother in the United States this Tuesday (5th). This is the first time that a Brazilian woman is part of the program’s casting.

The flight attendant lives in Los Angeles and will compete, with 15 other participants, for the coveted prize of 750 thousand dollars – the equivalent of more than BRL 4 millionat the current price.

The reality show premieres on July 6, on the channel CBSalso shown on the streaming platform Paramount+.

Who is Indy Santos?

Indy has been a US citizen since July 2021 and has participated in volunteer work in South Africa.

On Instagram, Indy thanked the followers for their affection and asked for the support of the Brazilian public. She also said that she will represent Brazilians and Latinos in the program.

“Thank you so much to all of you, send me prayers, cover me with light and I will represent our country and Latinos around the world. If God wills, to be the image and likeness of Jesus Christ on Earth and proof of a miracle. That’s it, a big kiss and I miss you guys already, but it’s going to get better, and if it gets better I can take it”, she said.