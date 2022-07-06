Brazilian woman killed in Ukraine suffocated during bunker fire, family says | Ribeirao Preto and France

The family of Brazilian Thalita do Valle, 39, confirmed on Tuesday (5) her death in combat in Ukraine. She was from Ribeirão Preto (SP) and was on a humanitarian mission in the country when the battalion of which she was part was attacked on Saturday (2).

Sought after, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it received, through the Brazilian Embassy in Kiev, confirmation of the death of two Brazilians in Ukrainian territory, on July 1, as a result of the conflict in the country.

The ministry also reported that it maintains contact with family members to provide appropriate assistance, in accordance with current international treaties and local legislation.

Thalita died of asphyxiation, due to a fire in the bunker where she was hiding. Her brother, Theo Rodrigo Vieira, told g1 that family members learned of the death from the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, who contacted her older sister on Sunday (3).

According to Vieira, the sister had been in Ukraine for three weeks and was in frequent contact with her family.

“Whenever I could, I was talking to her. There were gaps, because Russian drones pick up frequencies. But whenever I could, we talked. We were always in contact with her and other soldiers.”

Vieira says that the family has lived in São Paulo (SP) for over 30 years and only her father still lives in Ribeirão Preto. The news of Thalita’s death shook everyone.

“No parent wants to see their child die beforehand. Thalita has always been involved in humanitarian missions with the foreign legion of some country or here in Brazil. She was always moved by the feeling of saving animals and humans”.

Bunker attacked and death by suffocation

According to Thalita’s brother, the Ukrainian foreign legion revealed to the family that the combatant’s death happened by suffocation.

“We were notified of everything that happened. There were successive attacks and the battalion was divided. Thalita went to the bunker and there was already a fire with the bunker closed with her inside. The friend [Douglas Búrigo, que também teve a morte confirmada pelo Itamaraty] returned to save her in the interval between the bombing and ended up dead. She died of asphyxiation, not shrapnel.”

Vieira says that Thalita has always been involved in humanitarian causes and has never encouraged young people to engage in weaponry.

“My sister was always peaceful, a genuine progressive. Guns are part of a context, war, but she saved lives, she saved animals. She never encouraged young people to arms. She was a peaceful person. She was a person of little exposure, simply I didn’t take it so well. The real strong point was to help”.

In Brazil, she was in contact with several animal protection initiatives and provided rescue assistance in cases of great national repercussion, such as the tragedies of Mariana (MG), in 2015, and Brumadinho (MG), in 2019.

Agitated as a child, Thalita entered the theater and then TV, largely because of her mother, actress and writer. Over the years, her brother says, she has sparked interest in humanitarian causes.

“When we saw it, it was already going to Iraq [onde também atuou em uma missão humanitária]. She never warned much about her incursions. I think even to avoid problems at home. A mother cannot bear to know that her child is going to a hostile environment like war. But Thalita was love, she was causes of good. No violence. There are many young people wanting to express their revolt by going to war environments, but she was not. She was a professional on a peace mission.”

According to Vieira, there is still no forecast for the arrival of Thalita’s body in Brazil.

