British central bank tells creditors to brace for ‘storm’

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on British central bank tells creditors to brace for ‘storm’ 1 Views

The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the economic outlook for the UK and the world had worsened since the start of the year, and told banks to increase their capital buffers to ensure they can weather the storm.

“The global economic outlook has deteriorated sharply. Global financial conditions as a whole have tightened significantly,” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told a news conference after the British central bank published its semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

Developments around the war in Ukraine will also be a key issue, the bank added.

British lenders are well positioned to weather even a severe economic downturn, the central bank said, although it said its capital ratios — still strong — are likely to fall slightly in coming quarters.

The Central Bank also expressed discomfort with the health of major financial markets. “Amid high volatility, liquidity conditions have deteriorated even in generally highly liquid markets such as Treasuries, gilts and interest rate futures,” the Bank of England said.

He said major British markets — while still functional — have become more expensive, with short-term gilt (UK sovereign bond) bid spreads more than doubling compared to the 2021 average.

“(Conditions) may continue to deteriorate, especially if market volatility increases further,” the BoE said.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Claro starts offering Wi-Fi Mesh for fixed broadband service

Claro announced that as of this Tuesday (5th), the Wi-Fi Mesh offer will be expanded, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved