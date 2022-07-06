British central bank tells creditors to brace for ‘storm’

The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the economic outlook for the UK and the world had worsened since the start of the year, and told banks to increase their capital buffers to ensure they can weather the storm.

“The global economic outlook has deteriorated sharply. Global financial conditions as a whole have tightened significantly,” Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told a news conference after the British central bank published its semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

Developments around the war in Ukraine will also be a key issue, the bank added.

British lenders are well positioned to weather even a severe economic downturn, the central bank said, although it said its capital ratios — still strong — are likely to fall slightly in coming quarters.

The Central Bank also expressed discomfort with the health of major financial markets. “Amid high volatility, liquidity conditions have deteriorated even in generally highly liquid markets such as Treasuries, gilts and interest rate futures,” the Bank of England said.

He said major British markets — while still functional — have become more expensive, with short-term gilt (UK sovereign bond) bid spreads more than doubling compared to the 2021 average.

“(Conditions) may continue to deteriorate, especially if market volatility increases further,” the BoE said.