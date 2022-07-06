Bruno Gagliasso says he gave up on Madonna and leaves the interview for an unusual reason







Bruno Gagliasso was sincere in an interview Photo: Playback/Youtube

Bruno Gagliasso got into trouble during his participation in the podcast ‘Quem Pode, Pod’, presented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme. The heartthrob exuded sincerity when explaining why he would need to be absent from the conversation with his wife and friend.

“Calm down. Is there a way to get out? Quickly? I think I shit my pants,” said the actor, who shared the moment on social media and showed that he took it all in a very good mood.

Gio Ewbank tried to help her husband: “My God. Guys, what now? Do you have pants for him, a new one? See if there are pants for him in the dressing room, a pair of underwear.” Fernanda Paes Leme, Bruno’s longtime friend, couldn’t hold back her laughter and was amused by the unexpected event of the project’s debut guest.

After getting around the situation, Gagliasso participated in the interview and surprised again by revealing that he already dumped Madonna during a party in Rio de Janeiro.

“Madonna came to talk to me. I was at a party, and she came to talk to me. She came to me. It’s strange to say that, but Madonna came to me myself. Right in me that I don’t speak English. I looked at her, I had I took a few, and I said: ‘I’m fine’. I dumped Madonna”, he recalled.

“Worse than my friends didn’t believe it. Then when she came towards me, everyone looked at me and I was like: ‘Damn**, it’s Madonna, she’s really making me soft’. But no one even remembered that I didn’t talk English, everyone was silent waiting for my reaction. Then I said: ‘I’m fine”, he added.